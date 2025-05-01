Natural Selection and Evolution quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

How do biologists define fitness? Fitness is an organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment.

What is natural selection? Natural selection is the process by which the environment selects organisms with advantageous traits, increasing their fitness.

What are the two main requirements for natural selection to occur? The two main requirements are genetic diversity within a population and selective pressure for heritable traits that affect fitness.

What does it mean for a trait to be heritable? A heritable trait is one that can be passed from parents to offspring through genetic information.

How did natural selection affect giraffe neck length over time? Giraffes with longer necks could access more food and survived better, so over generations, the population evolved to have longer necks.

How does natural selection relate to the phrase 'survival of the fittest'? 'Survival of the fittest' means that individuals best suited to their environment are more likely to survive and reproduce.