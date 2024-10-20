Skip to main content
Negative & Positive Feedback exam Flashcards

Negative & Positive Feedback exam
  • Negative Feedback

    A process where the final product of a metabolic pathway inhibits an earlier step, slowing down production.

  • Positive Feedback

    A process where the final product of a metabolic pathway stimulates an earlier step, accelerating production.

  • What does negative feedback act like in a metabolic pathway?

    A red light, inhibiting the pathway and slowing down production.

  • What does positive feedback act like in a metabolic pathway?

    A green light, stimulating the pathway and speeding up production.

  • Enzyme Inhibition

    A process where an enzyme's activity is decreased, often seen in negative feedback.

  • Enzyme Stimulation

    A process where an enzyme's activity is increased, often seen in positive feedback.

  • What is the role of the final product in negative feedback?

    It inhibits an earlier step in the metabolic pathway to reduce production.

  • What is the role of the final product in positive feedback?

    It stimulates an earlier step in the metabolic pathway to increase production.

  • Homeostasis

    The maintenance of stable internal conditions in a biological system.

  • Metabolic Pathway

    A series of chemical reactions in a cell that build and breakdown molecules for cellular processes.

  • Final Product

    The end product of a metabolic pathway that can regulate the pathway through feedback mechanisms.

  • What is the effect of negative feedback on the production of the final product?

    It decreases the production of the final product.

  • What is the effect of positive feedback on the production of the final product?

    It increases the production of the final product.

  • Inhibition

    The process of slowing down or stopping a biological reaction, often seen in negative feedback.

  • Stimulation

    The process of speeding up a biological reaction, often seen in positive feedback.

  • What does the negative sign represent in a metabolic pathway diagram?

    Inhibition of an enzyme, indicating negative feedback.

  • What does the positive sign represent in a metabolic pathway diagram?

    Stimulation of an enzyme, indicating positive feedback.

  • Why is understanding feedback mechanisms important?

    It is crucial for grasping metabolic regulation and homeostasis in biological systems.

  • What is the purpose of negative feedback in a cell?

    To prevent the overproduction of a final product by inhibiting earlier steps in the pathway.

  • What is the purpose of positive feedback in a cell?

    To increase the production of a final product by stimulating earlier steps in the pathway.

  • How does negative feedback affect enzyme activity?

    It decreases enzyme activity, slowing down the metabolic pathway.

  • How does positive feedback affect enzyme activity?

    It increases enzyme activity, speeding up the metabolic pathway.

  • What analogy is used to describe negative feedback?

    A red light, indicating inhibition and slowing down.

  • What analogy is used to describe positive feedback?

    A green light, indicating stimulation and speeding up.

  • What is the result of inhibiting enzyme 1 in a two step metabolic pathway?

    Reduced conversion of molecule A to molecule B, leading to decreased final product.

  • What is the result of stimulating enzyme 1 in a two step metabolic pathway?

    Increased conversion of molecule A to molecule B, leading to increased final product.

  • What does the final product do in negative feedback?

    It inhibits an earlier enzyme in the pathway to reduce production.