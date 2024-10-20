Negative & Positive Feedback exam Flashcards
Negative Feedback
A process where the final product of a metabolic pathway inhibits an earlier step, slowing down production.
Positive Feedback
A process where the final product of a metabolic pathway stimulates an earlier step, accelerating production.
What does negative feedback act like in a metabolic pathway?
A red light, inhibiting the pathway and slowing down production.
What does positive feedback act like in a metabolic pathway?
A green light, stimulating the pathway and speeding up production.
Enzyme Inhibition
A process where an enzyme's activity is decreased, often seen in negative feedback.
Enzyme Stimulation
A process where an enzyme's activity is increased, often seen in positive feedback.
What is the role of the final product in negative feedback?
It inhibits an earlier step in the metabolic pathway to reduce production.
What is the role of the final product in positive feedback?
It stimulates an earlier step in the metabolic pathway to increase production.
Homeostasis
The maintenance of stable internal conditions in a biological system.
Metabolic Pathway
A series of chemical reactions in a cell that build and breakdown molecules for cellular processes.
Final Product
The end product of a metabolic pathway that can regulate the pathway through feedback mechanisms.
What is the effect of negative feedback on the production of the final product?
It decreases the production of the final product.
What is the effect of positive feedback on the production of the final product?
It increases the production of the final product.
Inhibition
The process of slowing down or stopping a biological reaction, often seen in negative feedback.
Stimulation
The process of speeding up a biological reaction, often seen in positive feedback.
What does the negative sign represent in a metabolic pathway diagram?
Inhibition of an enzyme, indicating negative feedback.
What does the positive sign represent in a metabolic pathway diagram?
Stimulation of an enzyme, indicating positive feedback.
Why is understanding feedback mechanisms important?
It is crucial for grasping metabolic regulation and homeostasis in biological systems.
What is the purpose of negative feedback in a cell?
To prevent the overproduction of a final product by inhibiting earlier steps in the pathway.
What is the purpose of positive feedback in a cell?
To increase the production of a final product by stimulating earlier steps in the pathway.
How does negative feedback affect enzyme activity?
It decreases enzyme activity, slowing down the metabolic pathway.
How does positive feedback affect enzyme activity?
It increases enzyme activity, speeding up the metabolic pathway.
What analogy is used to describe negative feedback?
A red light, indicating inhibition and slowing down.
What analogy is used to describe positive feedback?
A green light, indicating stimulation and speeding up.
What is the result of inhibiting enzyme 1 in a two step metabolic pathway?
Reduced conversion of molecule A to molecule B, leading to decreased final product.
What is the result of stimulating enzyme 1 in a two step metabolic pathway?
Increased conversion of molecule A to molecule B, leading to increased final product.
What does the final product do in negative feedback?
It inhibits an earlier enzyme in the pathway to reduce production.