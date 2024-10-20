Skip to main content
Neurons and Action Potentials exam Flashcards

Neurons and Action Potentials exam
  • Neuron
    A nerve cell that transmits electrical and chemical signals in the nervous system.
  • What is the role of glial cells?
    Glial cells support and protect neurons.
  • Axon
    A long projection of a neuron that transmits electrical signals to the terminal.
  • What is the function of dendrites?
    Dendrites receive signals from other neurons.
  • Action Potential
    A rapid rise and fall in membrane potential that propagates along the axon.
  • What is the role of myelin sheaths?
    Myelin sheaths insulate axons and speed up action potential propagation.
  • Nodes of Ranvier
    Gaps in the myelin sheath where ion channels are concentrated.
  • What is a synapse?
    A junction between two neurons where signals are transmitted.
  • Neurotransmitter
    Chemical messengers that transmit signals across a synapse.
  • What is acetylcholine?
    A neurotransmitter involved in muscle contraction and other functions.
  • GABA
    Gamma-aminobutyric acid, the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the CNS.
  • What is depolarization?
    A decrease in membrane potential, making the inside of the cell less negative.
  • Repolarization
    The process of restoring the resting membrane potential after depolarization.
  • What is hyperpolarization?
    An increase in membrane potential, making the inside of the cell more negative.
  • Central Nervous System (CNS)
    Comprises the brain and spinal cord.
  • What is the peripheral nervous system?
    The part of the nervous system outside the brain and spinal cord.
  • Sensory Neurons
    Neurons that transmit sensory information to the CNS.
  • What are motor neurons?
    Neurons that transmit signals from the CNS to muscles and glands.
  • Interneurons
    Neurons that transmit signals between other neurons.
  • What is the resting membrane potential?
    The baseline membrane potential of a cell, typically negative.
  • Voltage-Gated Ion Channels
    Ion channels that open or close in response to changes in membrane potential.
  • What are ligand-gated ion channels?
    Ion channels that open in response to the binding of a chemical messenger.
  • Sodium-Potassium Pump
    A pump that uses ATP to move sodium out of the cell and potassium into the cell.
  • What is an equilibrium potential?
    The membrane potential at which there is no net movement of a specific ion.
  • Saltatory Conduction
    The process by which action potentials jump from one node of Ranvier to the next.
  • What is an excitatory postsynaptic potential (EPSP)?
    A depolarization of the postsynaptic membrane that increases the likelihood of an action potential.
  • Inhibitory Postsynaptic Potential (IPSP)
    A hyperpolarization of the postsynaptic membrane that decreases the likelihood of an action potential.
  • What is temporal summation?
    The process by which multiple postsynaptic potentials occurring in quick succession add together.
  • Spatial Summation
    The process by which multiple postsynaptic potentials occurring simultaneously at different locations add together.
  • What is the role of calcium ions in neurotransmitter release?
    Calcium ions trigger the fusion of synaptic vesicles with the presynaptic membrane, releasing neurotransmitters.