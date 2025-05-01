Neurons and Action Potentials quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are synaptic vesicles? Synaptic vesicles are membrane-bound sacs in the axon terminal that store neurotransmitters.

What is the synaptic cleft? The synaptic cleft is the small gap between the presynaptic and postsynaptic cells at a synapse.

What are ionotropic receptors? Ionotropic receptors are membrane receptors that act as ligand-gated ion channels, opening in response to neurotransmitter binding.

What are metabotropic receptors? Metabotropic receptors are membrane receptors that activate second messenger pathways, often through G-proteins, after neurotransmitter binding.

What is an excitatory postsynaptic potential (EPSP)? An EPSP is a depolarization of the postsynaptic membrane that increases the likelihood of an action potential.

What is an inhibitory postsynaptic potential (IPSP)? An IPSP is a hyperpolarization of the postsynaptic membrane that decreases the likelihood of an action potential.