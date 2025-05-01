Neurons and Action Potentials quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of voltage-gated sodium channels during an action potential? Voltage-gated sodium channels open during depolarization, allowing sodium to enter and propagate the action potential.

What is the function of voltage-gated potassium channels during an action potential? Voltage-gated potassium channels open during repolarization, allowing potassium to exit and restore the resting potential.

How do neurotransmitters affect postsynaptic potentials? Neurotransmitters bind to receptors on the postsynaptic membrane, causing either depolarization (EPSP) or hyperpolarization (IPSP).

What is the effect of glutamate binding to its receptors? Glutamate binding typically causes depolarization and excitation of the postsynaptic cell.

What is the effect of GABA binding to its receptors? GABA binding typically causes hyperpolarization and inhibition of the postsynaptic cell.

What is the function of acetylcholinesterase? Acetylcholinesterase breaks down acetylcholine in the synaptic cleft, terminating its action.