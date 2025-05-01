Skip to main content
Neurons and Action Potentials quiz #3 Flashcards

Neurons and Action Potentials quiz #3
  • What is the function of voltage-gated sodium channels during an action potential?
    Voltage-gated sodium channels open during depolarization, allowing sodium to enter and propagate the action potential.
  • What is the function of voltage-gated potassium channels during an action potential?
    Voltage-gated potassium channels open during repolarization, allowing potassium to exit and restore the resting potential.
  • How do neurotransmitters affect postsynaptic potentials?
    Neurotransmitters bind to receptors on the postsynaptic membrane, causing either depolarization (EPSP) or hyperpolarization (IPSP).
  • What is the effect of glutamate binding to its receptors?
    Glutamate binding typically causes depolarization and excitation of the postsynaptic cell.
  • What is the effect of GABA binding to its receptors?
    GABA binding typically causes hyperpolarization and inhibition of the postsynaptic cell.
  • What is the function of acetylcholinesterase?
    Acetylcholinesterase breaks down acetylcholine in the synaptic cleft, terminating its action.
  • What is the significance of the all-or-nothing nature of action potentials?
    The all-or-nothing nature ensures that action potentials are uniform in size and only occur if the threshold is reached.
  • How do Schwann cells and oligodendrocytes differ in myelination?
    Schwann cells myelinate single axons in the PNS, while oligodendrocytes myelinate multiple axons in the CNS.
  • What is the role of the node of Ranvier in action potential propagation?
    Nodes of Ranvier are sites where action potentials are regenerated due to high concentrations of ion channels.
  • How does saltatory conduction increase the speed of action potentials?
    Saltatory conduction allows action potentials to jump between nodes of Ranvier, speeding up signal transmission.
  • What is the effect of blocking voltage-gated sodium channels?
    Blocking voltage-gated sodium channels prevents action potentials from being generated or propagated.
  • What is the function of neurotransmitter reuptake?
    Neurotransmitter reuptake removes neurotransmitters from the synaptic cleft, ending the signal and recycling the molecules.
  • What is the difference between excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters?
    Excitatory neurotransmitters increase the likelihood of action potentials, while inhibitory neurotransmitters decrease it.
  • What is the function of the axon terminal?
    The axon terminal releases neurotransmitters into the synapse in response to an action potential.
  • How do postsynaptic potentials summate to trigger an action potential?
    Multiple EPSPs can add together (summate) to reach threshold and trigger an action potential.
  • What is the effect of chloride ion influx on the postsynaptic membrane?
    Chloride ion influx hyperpolarizes the postsynaptic membrane, causing an IPSP.
  • What is the main function of the central nervous system?
    The central nervous system integrates sensory information and coordinates responses.
  • What is the main function of the peripheral nervous system?
    The peripheral nervous system transmits signals between the CNS and the rest of the body.
  • What is the role of interneurons?
    Interneurons connect other neurons within the CNS and are the main type of neuron in the brain.
  • What is the effect of summing EPSPs and IPSPs?
    The combined effect of EPSPs and IPSPs determines whether the postsynaptic cell reaches threshold for an action potential.
  • What is the function of the sodium-potassium pump in neurons?
    It maintains ion gradients essential for resting membrane potential and action potential generation.
  • What is the effect of acetylcholine in the parasympathetic nervous system?
    Acetylcholine generally has inhibitory effects in the parasympathetic nervous system.
  • What is the effect of norepinephrine in the sympathetic nervous system?
    Norepinephrine acts as the main neurotransmitter, generally producing excitatory effects.
  • What is the function of endorphins in the nervous system?
    Endorphins suppress pain and induce feelings of euphoria.
  • What is the effect of neurotoxins on neurons?
    Neurotoxins can disrupt neuronal function by blocking ion channels or interfering with neurotransmitter signaling.
  • What is the role of astrocytes in the nervous system?
    Astrocytes are a type of glial cell that support and protect neurons, and help in neurotransmitter reuptake.
  • What is the function of the axon in signal transmission?
    The axon conducts action potentials from the cell body to the axon terminals.
  • What is the significance of the all-or-nothing principle in action potentials?
    It ensures that action potentials are uniform and only occur if the threshold is reached, providing reliable signal transmission.
  • How do action potentials propagate along unmyelinated axons?
    In unmyelinated axons, action potentials propagate continuously along the membrane.
  • How do action potentials propagate along myelinated axons?
    In myelinated axons, action potentials jump from node to node via saltatory conduction.
  • What is the effect of increasing the frequency of action potentials?
    Increasing frequency encodes a stronger or more intense signal.
  • What is the function of neurotransmitter degradation?
    Neurotransmitter degradation terminates the signal by breaking down neurotransmitters in the synaptic cleft.
  • What is the effect of benzodiazepines on GABA-A receptors?
    Benzodiazepines, like Xanax, increase the duration that GABA-A receptor channels remain open, enhancing inhibitory effects.
  • What is the function of the presynaptic neuron?
    The presynaptic neuron releases neurotransmitters to transmit a signal to the postsynaptic cell.
  • What is the function of the postsynaptic neuron?
    The postsynaptic neuron receives neurotransmitters and responds by generating postsynaptic potentials.
  • What is the effect of serotonin on mood?
    Serotonin is involved in regulating mood and feelings of happiness.
  • What is the effect of dopamine on behavior?
    Dopamine is involved in reward and reinforcement, influencing motivation and addiction.
  • What is the function of the neuromuscular junction?
    The neuromuscular junction is the synapse between a motor neuron and a muscle fiber, where acetylcholine triggers muscle contraction.
  • What is the effect of glutamate in the central nervous system?
    Glutamate acts as the main excitatory neurotransmitter, promoting action potentials.
  • What is the effect of GABA in the central nervous system?
    GABA acts as the main inhibitory neurotransmitter, reducing neuronal excitability.