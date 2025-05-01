Skip to main content
Neurons and Action Potentials quiz #4 Flashcards

  • What is the function of the axon terminal in neurotransmission?
    The axon terminal releases neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft in response to an action potential.
  • What is the effect of acetylcholine at different types of receptors?
    Acetylcholine can be excitatory or inhibitory depending on the receptor type and tissue.
  • What is the function of the synaptic cleft?
    The synaptic cleft is the space where neurotransmitters diffuse from the presynaptic to the postsynaptic cell.
  • What is the effect of summing multiple IPSPs?
    Summing multiple IPSPs hyperpolarizes the membrane, making it less likely to reach threshold for an action potential.
  • What is the function of the sodium equilibrium potential?
    The sodium equilibrium potential is the membrane potential at which there is no net movement of sodium ions across the membrane.
  • What is the function of the potassium equilibrium potential?
    The potassium equilibrium potential is the membrane potential at which there is no net movement of potassium ions across the membrane.
  • What is the effect of neurotransmitter binding to metabotropic receptors?
    Binding to metabotropic receptors activates second messenger pathways, leading to varied cellular responses.
  • What is the function of the axon hillock in action potential initiation?
    The axon hillock integrates incoming signals and initiates the action potential if threshold is reached.
  • What is the effect of blocking acetylcholinesterase?
    Blocking acetylcholinesterase prolongs the action of acetylcholine, potentially causing overstimulation.
  • What is the function of the refractory period in neuronal signaling?
    The refractory period ensures that each action potential is a separate, discrete event and prevents backward propagation.
  • What is the effect of endorphins on pain perception?
    Endorphins reduce pain perception by inhibiting pain signal transmission.
  • What is the function of the sodium-potassium pump in restoring resting potential?
    The sodium-potassium pump restores ion gradients after an action potential, returning the cell to resting potential.