Neurons and Action Potentials quiz #4 Flashcards

Neurons and Action Potentials quiz #4
Neurons and Action Potentials quiz #4
What is the function of the axon terminal in neurotransmission?
The axon terminal releases neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft in response to an action potential.What is the effect of acetylcholine at different types of receptors?
Acetylcholine can be excitatory or inhibitory depending on the receptor type and tissue.What is the function of the synaptic cleft?
The synaptic cleft is the space where neurotransmitters diffuse from the presynaptic to the postsynaptic cell.What is the effect of summing multiple IPSPs?
Summing multiple IPSPs hyperpolarizes the membrane, making it less likely to reach threshold for an action potential.What is the function of the sodium equilibrium potential?
The sodium equilibrium potential is the membrane potential at which there is no net movement of sodium ions across the membrane.What is the function of the potassium equilibrium potential?
The potassium equilibrium potential is the membrane potential at which there is no net movement of potassium ions across the membrane.What is the effect of neurotransmitter binding to metabotropic receptors?
Binding to metabotropic receptors activates second messenger pathways, leading to varied cellular responses.What is the function of the axon hillock in action potential initiation?
The axon hillock integrates incoming signals and initiates the action potential if threshold is reached.What is the effect of blocking acetylcholinesterase?
Blocking acetylcholinesterase prolongs the action of acetylcholine, potentially causing overstimulation.What is the function of the refractory period in neuronal signaling?
The refractory period ensures that each action potential is a separate, discrete event and prevents backward propagation.What is the effect of endorphins on pain perception?
Endorphins reduce pain perception by inhibiting pain signal transmission.What is the function of the sodium-potassium pump in restoring resting potential?
The sodium-potassium pump restores ion gradients after an action potential, returning the cell to resting potential.