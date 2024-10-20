Nitrogen Fixation exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Nitrogen Fixation The process by which bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen (N2) into ammonia (NH3), making it usable for plants.

Why is nitrogen essential for living organisms? Nitrogen is a required element in both nucleic acids and proteins.

Ammonium (NH4+) A form of nitrogen absorbed by plants, derived from ammonia.

What percentage of the atmosphere is nitrogen gas (N2)? Approximately 78%.

Nitrates (NO3-) Another form of nitrogen absorbed by plants, produced through various chemical reactions.

Rhizobia Gram-negative soil bacteria that perform nitrogen fixation in the roots of legumes.

What is the role of mycorrhizae in nitrogen absorption? Mycorrhizae are symbiotic fungi that enhance nutrient absorption, including nitrogen, for plants.

Leghemoglobin A molecule produced by legumes to bind oxygen and protect nitrogenase from oxygen poisoning.

What is the energy requirement for converting one molecule of N2 into ammonia? 16 ATP and 8 high-energy electrons.

Nitrogenase The enzyme complex that facilitates the conversion of gaseous nitrogen (N2) into ammonia (NH3).

What are nodules in legume roots? Swollen nodes where rhizobia bacteria infect the plant roots to perform nitrogen fixation.

Carnivorous Plants Plants that supplement their nitrogen intake by consuming animals.

What is the nitrogen cycle? A chemical cycle in which nitrogen is converted through various forms, making it available to living organisms.

Ectomycorrhizae A type of mycorrhizae where fungal hyphae wrap around plant cells but do not penetrate them.

What is the role of decomposers in the nitrogen cycle? Decomposers break down organic matter, releasing ammonium and other forms of nitrogen into the soil.

Arbuscular Mycorrhizae A type of mycorrhizae where fungal hyphae penetrate the cortical cells of plant roots.

What are flavonoids? Chemicals released by plant roots to attract rhizobia bacteria.

Endophytes Organisms, usually fungi or bacteria, that live inside other plants.

How do plants benefit from rhizobia bacteria? Rhizobia provide usable nitrogen to plants in exchange for carbohydrates and protection.

Nitrogen Cycle The process by which nitrogen is converted between its various chemical forms, involving processes like nitrogen fixation and decomposition.

What is the main form of nitrogen in the atmosphere? Nitrogen gas (N2).

Detritivores Organisms that break down dead organic matter, contributing to the nitrogen content in the soil.

What is the role of nitrogen in nucleic acids? Nitrogen is a key component of nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA and RNA.

Symbiotic Relationship A mutually beneficial relationship between two different organisms, such as plants and rhizobia.

How do epiphytes obtain nitrogen? Epiphytes absorb water and nutrients, including nitrogen, from the air, rain, and debris around them.

Nitrogenase Complex A multi-enzyme complex that reduces gaseous nitrogen (N2) to ammonia (NH3) during nitrogen fixation.

What is the function of nod factors? Signals released by rhizobia bacteria to stimulate root hair changes, allowing bacterial entry into the plant.