Nitrogen Fixation exam Flashcards
Nitrogen Fixation exam
Terms in this set (28)
- Nitrogen FixationThe process by which bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen (N2) into ammonia (NH3), making it usable for plants.
- Why is nitrogen essential for living organisms?Nitrogen is a required element in both nucleic acids and proteins.
- Ammonium (NH4+)A form of nitrogen absorbed by plants, derived from ammonia.
- What percentage of the atmosphere is nitrogen gas (N2)?Approximately 78%.
- Nitrates (NO3-)Another form of nitrogen absorbed by plants, produced through various chemical reactions.
- RhizobiaGram-negative soil bacteria that perform nitrogen fixation in the roots of legumes.
- What is the role of mycorrhizae in nitrogen absorption?Mycorrhizae are symbiotic fungi that enhance nutrient absorption, including nitrogen, for plants.
- LeghemoglobinA molecule produced by legumes to bind oxygen and protect nitrogenase from oxygen poisoning.
- What is the energy requirement for converting one molecule of N2 into ammonia?16 ATP and 8 high-energy electrons.
- NitrogenaseThe enzyme complex that facilitates the conversion of gaseous nitrogen (N2) into ammonia (NH3).
- What are nodules in legume roots?Swollen nodes where rhizobia bacteria infect the plant roots to perform nitrogen fixation.
- Carnivorous PlantsPlants that supplement their nitrogen intake by consuming animals.
- What is the nitrogen cycle?A chemical cycle in which nitrogen is converted through various forms, making it available to living organisms.
- EctomycorrhizaeA type of mycorrhizae where fungal hyphae wrap around plant cells but do not penetrate them.
- What is the role of decomposers in the nitrogen cycle?Decomposers break down organic matter, releasing ammonium and other forms of nitrogen into the soil.
- Arbuscular MycorrhizaeA type of mycorrhizae where fungal hyphae penetrate the cortical cells of plant roots.
- What are flavonoids?Chemicals released by plant roots to attract rhizobia bacteria.
- EndophytesOrganisms, usually fungi or bacteria, that live inside other plants.
- How do plants benefit from rhizobia bacteria?Rhizobia provide usable nitrogen to plants in exchange for carbohydrates and protection.
- Nitrogen CycleThe process by which nitrogen is converted between its various chemical forms, involving processes like nitrogen fixation and decomposition.
- What is the main form of nitrogen in the atmosphere?Nitrogen gas (N2).
- DetritivoresOrganisms that break down dead organic matter, contributing to the nitrogen content in the soil.
- What is the role of nitrogen in nucleic acids?Nitrogen is a key component of nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA and RNA.
- Symbiotic RelationshipA mutually beneficial relationship between two different organisms, such as plants and rhizobia.
- How do epiphytes obtain nitrogen?Epiphytes absorb water and nutrients, including nitrogen, from the air, rain, and debris around them.
- Nitrogenase ComplexA multi-enzyme complex that reduces gaseous nitrogen (N2) to ammonia (NH3) during nitrogen fixation.
- What is the function of nod factors?Signals released by rhizobia bacteria to stimulate root hair changes, allowing bacterial entry into the plant.
- Mutualistic RelationshipA type of symbiotic relationship where both organisms benefit, such as plants and nitrogen-fixing bacteria.