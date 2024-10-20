Nitrogen Fixation quiz #2 Flashcards
Nitrogen Fixation quiz #2
How do animals and humans get usable nitrogen into their bodies?
Animals and humans obtain nitrogen by consuming plants or other animals that contain nitrogen in their tissues.How do herbivores obtain the nitrogen they need?
Herbivores obtain nitrogen by eating plants, which have absorbed nitrogen in the form of ammonium or nitrates.What do lichens do to help create soil in primary succession?
Lichens contribute to soil formation by breaking down rocks and accumulating organic material, which helps create a substrate for other plants to grow.Members of which phylum establish a successful symbiotic relationship with the roots of trees?
Members of the phylum Glomeromycota, which include mycorrhizal fungi, establish symbiotic relationships with tree roots.How do plants get nutrients from animals?
Carnivorous plants obtain nutrients, including nitrogen, by capturing and digesting animals.How do animals obtain usable nitrogen, and why is it important?
Animals obtain nitrogen by consuming plants or other animals, and it is important for synthesizing proteins and nucleic acids.What role do rhizobia bacteria play in nitrogen fixation?
Rhizobia bacteria fix atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia within the root nodules of legumes, providing usable nitrogen to the plant.How do mycorrhizal fungi assist plants in nutrient absorption?
Mycorrhizal fungi increase the surface area for absorption and help break down organic matter, providing nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus to plants.What is the energy requirement for converting one molecule of N2 into ammonia?
Converting one molecule of N2 into ammonia requires 16 ATP and 8 high-energy electrons.Why can't plants directly absorb atmospheric nitrogen?
Plants cannot absorb atmospheric nitrogen because it is in a gaseous form (N2) that they cannot utilize directly.