Nitrogen Fixation quiz #3 Flashcards

In what forms do plants primarily absorb nitrogen from the soil? Plants primarily absorb nitrogen as ammonium (NH4+) and nitrate (NO3-).

What is nitrogen fixation? Nitrogen fixation is the process by which certain bacteria and archaea convert atmospheric nitrogen (N2) into ammonia (NH3), a form usable by plants.

How much energy is required to convert one molecule of N2 into ammonia during nitrogen fixation? Converting one molecule of N2 into two molecules of ammonia requires 16 ATP molecules.

What are root nodules and what is their function in legumes? Root nodules are swollen structures on legume roots that house rhizobia bacteria, facilitating nitrogen fixation.

What are nod factors and what role do they play in nitrogen fixation? Nod factors are signaling molecules released by rhizobia that induce root hair changes, allowing bacteria to enter the plant root and form nodules.

How do mycorrhizae assist plants in nitrogen absorption? Mycorrhizae are symbiotic fungi that increase the surface area for nutrient absorption and help break down organic matter, making nitrogen more available to plants.