Non-Mendelian Genetics exam Flashcards

Non-Mendelian Genetics exam
  • Polygenic inheritance

    A single phenotypic trait affected by multiple genes.

  • What is an example of a polygenic trait?

    Human height, which is influenced by over 180 genes.

  • Pleiotropy

    A single gene impacting multiple phenotypic traits.

  • What is Marfan syndrome an example of?

    Pleiotropy, where one gene mutation affects various body systems.

  • Multifactorial characters

    Traits influenced by both genetic and environmental factors.

  • How does soil pH affect hydrangea flower color?

    Acidic soil pH results in blue flowers, while basic soil pH results in pink flowers.

  • What does the term 'polygenic' mean?

    Polygenic means many genes affecting one trait.

  • What does the term 'pleiotropy' mean?

    Pleiotropy means one gene affecting many traits.

  • What factors influence multifactorial characters?

    Both genetic factors (like alleles) and environmental factors (like temperature or pH).

  • How many genes are involved in human height?

    Over 180 genes.

  • What is a classic example of pleiotropy?

    Marfan syndrome.

  • What is the impact of the FBN1 gene mutation in Marfan syndrome?

    It affects connective tissue, leading to multiple phenotypic traits like tall stature, long limbs, and heart issues.

  • What is an example of a multifactorial character?

    Hydrangea flower color, influenced by soil pH.

  • What does 'multifactorial' mean in genetics?

    Traits influenced by multiple factors, including both genetic and environmental.

  • What is the relationship between polygenic inheritance and Mendelian genetics?

    Polygenic inheritance is more complex than Mendelian genetics, involving multiple genes for a single trait.

  • What is the opposite of polygenic inheritance?

    Pleiotropy, where one gene affects multiple traits.

  • How does pleiotropy differ from polygenic inheritance?

    Pleiotropy involves one gene affecting multiple traits, while polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes affecting one trait.

  • What environmental factor affects hydrangea flower color?

    Soil pH.

  • What is the significance of understanding multifactorial characters?

    It helps grasp the complexity of genetic inheritance and trait expression.

  • What does the term 'genic' refer to in polygenic?

    Genes.

  • What does the term 'poly' refer to in polygenic?

    Many or multiple.

  • What is a phenotypic trait?

    A trait that is observable and influenced by genetics.

  • What is the role of environmental factors in multifactorial characters?

    They influence the expression of genetic traits.

  • What is the genetic basis of Marfan syndrome?

    A mutation in the FBN1 gene.

  • What is the effect of a single gene mutation in pleiotropy?

    It can impact multiple, seemingly unrelated traits.

  • What is the main concept of non-Mendelian genetics?

    Genetic inheritance patterns that do not follow Mendel's laws, such as polygenic inheritance, pleiotropy, and multifactorial characters.

  • What is the significance of polygenic traits in human genetics?

    They explain the complexity and variability of traits like height, which are influenced by many genes.