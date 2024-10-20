Non-Mendelian Genetics exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (27)
Polygenic inheritance
A single phenotypic trait affected by multiple genes.
What is an example of a polygenic trait?
Human height, which is influenced by over 180 genes.
Pleiotropy
A single gene impacting multiple phenotypic traits.
What is Marfan syndrome an example of?
Pleiotropy, where one gene mutation affects various body systems.
Multifactorial characters
Traits influenced by both genetic and environmental factors.
How does soil pH affect hydrangea flower color?
Acidic soil pH results in blue flowers, while basic soil pH results in pink flowers.
What does the term 'polygenic' mean?
Polygenic means many genes affecting one trait.
What does the term 'pleiotropy' mean?
Pleiotropy means one gene affecting many traits.
What factors influence multifactorial characters?
Both genetic factors (like alleles) and environmental factors (like temperature or pH).
How many genes are involved in human height?
Over 180 genes.
What is a classic example of pleiotropy?
Marfan syndrome.
What is the impact of the FBN1 gene mutation in Marfan syndrome?
It affects connective tissue, leading to multiple phenotypic traits like tall stature, long limbs, and heart issues.
What is an example of a multifactorial character?
Hydrangea flower color, influenced by soil pH.
What does 'multifactorial' mean in genetics?
Traits influenced by multiple factors, including both genetic and environmental.
What is the relationship between polygenic inheritance and Mendelian genetics?
Polygenic inheritance is more complex than Mendelian genetics, involving multiple genes for a single trait.
What is the opposite of polygenic inheritance?
Pleiotropy, where one gene affects multiple traits.
How does pleiotropy differ from polygenic inheritance?
Pleiotropy involves one gene affecting multiple traits, while polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes affecting one trait.
What environmental factor affects hydrangea flower color?
Soil pH.
What is the significance of understanding multifactorial characters?
It helps grasp the complexity of genetic inheritance and trait expression.
What does the term 'genic' refer to in polygenic?
Genes.
What does the term 'poly' refer to in polygenic?
Many or multiple.
What is a phenotypic trait?
A trait that is observable and influenced by genetics.
What is the role of environmental factors in multifactorial characters?
They influence the expression of genetic traits.
What is the genetic basis of Marfan syndrome?
A mutation in the FBN1 gene.
What is the effect of a single gene mutation in pleiotropy?
It can impact multiple, seemingly unrelated traits.
What is the main concept of non-Mendelian genetics?
Genetic inheritance patterns that do not follow Mendel's laws, such as polygenic inheritance, pleiotropy, and multifactorial characters.
What is the significance of polygenic traits in human genetics?
They explain the complexity and variability of traits like height, which are influenced by many genes.