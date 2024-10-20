Skip to main content
Non-Mendelian Genetics quiz Flashcards

Non-Mendelian Genetics quiz
  • What is pleiotropy?
    Pleiotropy is when a single gene affects multiple different phenotypic traits.
  • Can you give an example of pleiotropy?
    Marfan syndrome is an example of pleiotropy, where a mutation in the FBN1 gene affects traits such as body height, limb length, spine curvature, and heart conditions.
  • What is the difference between polygenic inheritance and pleiotropy?
    Polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes affecting one trait, while pleiotropy involves one gene affecting multiple traits.
  • How does the pH of soil affect the flower color of hydrangeas?
    In acidic soil, hydrangea flowers tend to be blue, while in basic soil, they tend to be pink.
  • What are multifactorial characters?
    Multifactorial characters are phenotypes influenced by both genetic factors, such as alleles, and environmental factors, such as temperature or pH.
  • What is a pedigree used for in genetics?
    A pedigree is a chart or family tree used to track a phenotype over many generations.
  • In a pedigree, what do circles and squares represent?
    Circles represent females and squares represent males.
  • What do shaded shapes in a pedigree indicate?
    Shaded shapes indicate individuals that have the phenotype of interest.
  • What do horizontal lines in a pedigree represent?
    Horizontal lines represent mating parents.
  • What do vertical lines in a pedigree represent?
    Vertical lines connect parents to their offspring.
  • What is the significance of the FBN1 gene in Marfan syndrome?
    A mutation in the FBN1 gene limits the body's ability to build connective tissue, leading to multiple phenotypic effects.
  • How do environmental factors influence multifactorial characters?
    Environmental factors such as temperature and pH can influence the expression of multifactorial characters alongside genetic factors.
  • What is the role of alleles in multifactorial characters?
    Alleles are genetic factors that contribute to the inheritance of multifactorial characters.
  • What does a vertical line connecting two shapes in a pedigree indicate?
    It indicates that the connected individuals are siblings from the same set of parents.
  • What is the impact of a single gene mutation in pleiotropy?
    A single gene mutation in pleiotropy can lead to multiple, seemingly unrelated phenotypic effects.