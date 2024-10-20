Non-Mendelian Genetics quiz Flashcards

Pleiotropy is when a single gene affects multiple different phenotypic traits.

Marfan syndrome is an example of pleiotropy, where a mutation in the FBN1 gene affects traits such as body height, limb length, spine curvature, and heart conditions.

Can you give an example of pleiotropy?

Polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes affecting one trait, while pleiotropy involves one gene affecting multiple traits.

What is the difference between polygenic inheritance and pleiotropy?

How does the pH of soil affect the flower color of hydrangeas?

In acidic soil, hydrangea flowers tend to be blue, while in basic soil, they tend to be pink.