Non-Mendelian Genetics quiz Flashcards
Back
Non-Mendelian Genetics quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What is pleiotropy?Pleiotropy is when a single gene affects multiple different phenotypic traits.
- Can you give an example of pleiotropy?Marfan syndrome is an example of pleiotropy, where a mutation in the FBN1 gene affects traits such as body height, limb length, spine curvature, and heart conditions.
- What is the difference between polygenic inheritance and pleiotropy?Polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes affecting one trait, while pleiotropy involves one gene affecting multiple traits.
- How does the pH of soil affect the flower color of hydrangeas?In acidic soil, hydrangea flowers tend to be blue, while in basic soil, they tend to be pink.
- What are multifactorial characters?Multifactorial characters are phenotypes influenced by both genetic factors, such as alleles, and environmental factors, such as temperature or pH.
- What is a pedigree used for in genetics?A pedigree is a chart or family tree used to track a phenotype over many generations.
- In a pedigree, what do circles and squares represent?Circles represent females and squares represent males.
- What do shaded shapes in a pedigree indicate?Shaded shapes indicate individuals that have the phenotype of interest.
- What do horizontal lines in a pedigree represent?Horizontal lines represent mating parents.
- What do vertical lines in a pedigree represent?Vertical lines connect parents to their offspring.
- What is the significance of the FBN1 gene in Marfan syndrome?A mutation in the FBN1 gene limits the body's ability to build connective tissue, leading to multiple phenotypic effects.
- How do environmental factors influence multifactorial characters?Environmental factors such as temperature and pH can influence the expression of multifactorial characters alongside genetic factors.
- What is the role of alleles in multifactorial characters?Alleles are genetic factors that contribute to the inheritance of multifactorial characters.
- What does a vertical line connecting two shapes in a pedigree indicate?It indicates that the connected individuals are siblings from the same set of parents.
- What is the impact of a single gene mutation in pleiotropy?A single gene mutation in pleiotropy can lead to multiple, seemingly unrelated phenotypic effects.