Non-Mendelian Genetics quiz #2 Flashcards
Non-Mendelian Genetics quiz #2
Which of the following represents polygenic inheritance of traits?
Polygenic inheritance is represented by traits like human height, which is influenced by multiple genes.What is a nondisjunction?
Nondisjunction is an error in cell division where chromosomes fail to separate properly, leading to an abnormal number of chromosomes.Which of the following is an example of polygenic inheritance? A) Human height B) Marfan syndrome C) Hydrangea flower color D) Blood type
A) Human heightWhich type of traits vary quantitatively due to the interaction of multiple genes?
Polygenic traits vary quantitatively due to the interaction of multiple genes.Which trait is polygenic in humans?
Human height is a polygenic trait.Which of the following phenotypes is an example of polygenic inheritance? A) Eye color B) Sickle cell anemia C) Cystic fibrosis D) Marfan syndrome
A) Eye colorWhich of the following traits is an example of polygenic inheritance? A) Skin color B) Blood type C) Cystic fibrosis D) Marfan syndrome
A) Skin colorWhich of the following statements about a gene that shows maternal effect inheritance is true?
The phenotype of the offspring is determined by the genotype of the mother.Which of the following is an example of a polygenic trait? A) Human height B) Blood type C) Sickle cell anemia D) Marfan syndrome
A) Human heightWhich of the following are accurate about extranuclear inheritance?
Extranuclear inheritance involves genes located outside the nucleus, such as mitochondrial DNA, and is often maternally inherited.Which of the following traits is controlled by multiple alleles in humans? A) Blood type B) Skin color C) Height D) Eye color
A) Blood typeWhy might polygenic traits vary more in phenotype than do single-gene traits?
Polygenic traits involve multiple genes, leading to a wider range of phenotypic variation compared to single-gene traits.Which of the following are examples of polygenic traits? A) Skin color B) Eye color C) Human height D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveHow is polygenic inheritance defined?
Polygenic inheritance is defined as a single phenotypic trait being influenced by multiple genes.What are examples of other factors that can affect polygenic traits like height and skin color?
Environmental factors such as nutrition and sun exposure can affect polygenic traits like height and skin color.Which insects follow the haplodiploidy sex determination system?
Bees, ants, and wasps follow the haplodiploidy sex determination system.Which of the following is a polygenic trait in humans? A) Blood type B) Skin color C) Sickle cell anemia D) Marfan syndrome
B) Skin colorWhy might polygenic traits vary more in phenotype than do single-gene traits?
Polygenic traits involve multiple genes, leading to a broader range of phenotypic outcomes compared to single-gene traits.Which of these statements about heritability is false?
Heritability indicates the proportion of variation in a trait due to genetic factors, not environmental factors.Which is not a feature of a multifactorial trait?
Being controlled by a single gene is not a feature of a multifactorial trait.Which of the following types of inheritance violate Mendel’s law of independent assortment?
Linked genes violate Mendel’s law of independent assortment.Which forms of inheritance are determined by more than two alleles?
Multiple alleles, such as those determining blood type, involve more than two alleles.Which change to the chromosome causes Robertsonian translocation?
Robertsonian translocation occurs when two acrocentric chromosomes fuse at their centromeres.Height is a polygenic trait. What does this mean?
Height is influenced by multiple genes, making it a polygenic trait.Which of the following statements is true of a heteroplasmic gene?
A heteroplasmic gene can have different alleles within the same cell, often seen in mitochondrial DNA.Why is height a good example of polygenic inheritance?
Height is influenced by over 180 genes, demonstrating the complexity of polygenic inheritance.What is polygenic inheritance?
Polygenic inheritance is when a single trait is influenced by multiple genes.Which traits are polygenic traits? Check all that apply. A) Skin color B) Eye color C) Human height D) Blood type
A) Skin color, B) Eye color, C) Human heightWhy is working with linked genes not simple?
Linked genes do not assort independently, complicating genetic predictions and analyses.