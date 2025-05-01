Non-Mendelian Genetics quiz #3 Flashcards

How does pleiotropy differ from polygenic inheritance, and what is a classic example of pleiotropy?
Pleiotropy occurs when a single gene affects multiple phenotypic traits, whereas polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes affecting one trait. A classic example of pleiotropy is Marfan syndrome, where a mutation in the FBN1 gene impacts various body systems.
What is polygenic inheritance?
Polygenic inheritance is when a single phenotypic trait is affected by multiple genes.
Give a classic example of a polygenic trait in humans.
Human height is a classic example of a polygenic trait, as it is controlled by over 180 genes.
How does pleiotropy differ from polygenic inheritance?
Pleiotropy is when a single gene affects multiple traits, while polygenic inheritance is when multiple genes affect a single trait.
What is a classic example of pleiotropy in humans?
Marfan syndrome is a classic example, where a mutation in the FBN1 gene affects many body systems.
List at least three phenotypic traits affected by Marfan syndrome.
Marfan syndrome can affect body height, arm and leg length, spine curvature, teeth, heart, and eyes.
What are multifactorial characters?
Multifactorial characters are phenotypes influenced by both genetic and environmental factors.
How does soil pH affect hydrangea flower color?
Acidic soil pH results in blue hydrangea flowers, while basic soil pH leads to pink flowers.
What environmental factor was highlighted as influencing a genetic trait in hydrangeas?
The pH of the soil was highlighted as an environmental factor influencing hydrangea flower color.
Why are most inherited traits considered more complex than Mendelian genetics suggests?
Most inherited traits are polygenic or multifactorial, involving multiple genes and environmental factors, making them more complex than simple Mendelian inheritance.