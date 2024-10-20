Skip to main content
Nucleic Acids exam Flashcards

Nucleic Acids exam
  • Nucleic Acids

    Biomolecules that store and encode genetic information, primarily DNA and RNA.

  • What are the building blocks of nucleic acids?

    Nucleotides.

  • Nucleotide

    The monomer of nucleic acids, consisting of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

  • What are the two types of nitrogenous bases?

    Pyrimidines and Purines.

  • Pyrimidines

    Single-ringed nitrogenous bases, including cytosine, thymine, and uracil.

  • Purines

    Double-ringed nitrogenous bases, including adenine and guanine.

  • What is the structure of DNA?

    A double helix with antiparallel strands.

  • RNA

    Ribonucleic acid, typically single-stranded and involved in protein synthesis.

  • What type of bond links nucleotides together?

    Phosphodiester bonds.

  • Phosphodiester Bond

    A covalent bond that links nucleotides together, forming the sugar-phosphate backbone of nucleic acids.

  • What are the components of a nucleotide?

    A phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

  • Pentose Sugar

    A five-membered ring sugar found in nucleotides; deoxyribose in DNA and ribose in RNA.

  • What is the difference between ribose and deoxyribose?

    Ribose has a hydroxyl group at the 2' position, while deoxyribose lacks this oxygen.

  • Directionality of Nucleic Acids

    Indicated by 5' and 3' ends, referring to the orientation of the sugar-phosphate backbone.

  • What pairs with adenine in DNA?

    Thymine.

  • What pairs with cytosine in DNA?

    Guanine.

  • What nitrogenous base is unique to RNA?

    Uracil.

  • What nitrogenous base is unique to DNA?

    Thymine.

  • Antiparallel Strands

    Two strands of DNA that run in opposite directions (5' to 3' and 3' to 5').

  • What is the primary function of DNA?

    To store genetic or hereditary information.

  • What is the primary function of RNA?

    To act as a template for synthesizing proteins.

  • What is the sugar-phosphate backbone?

    The alternating chain of sugar and phosphate to which the DNA and RNA nitrogenous bases are attached.

  • Base Pairing Rules

    Adenine pairs with thymine (or uracil in RNA), and cytosine pairs with guanine.

  • What is the structure of RNA?

    Typically a single-stranded nucleotide chain.

  • Hydrogen Bonds in DNA

    Bonds that form between nitrogenous base pairs, holding the two DNA strands together.

  • What is the role of phosphodiester bonds in nucleic acids?

    They link nucleotides together, forming the sugar-phosphate backbone.

  • What is the difference between DNA and RNA in terms of structure?

    DNA is double-stranded and forms a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded.

  • What is the significance of the 5' and 3' ends in nucleic acids?

    They indicate the directionality of the nucleic acid chain.