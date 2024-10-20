Nucleic Acids quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following best matches a type of genetic material with its description? A) DNA - double-stranded, stores genetic information B) RNA - single-stranded, involved in protein synthesis C) Both A and B D) Neither A nor B
C) Both A and B
What is the monomer of a nucleic acid?
The monomer of a nucleic acid is a nucleotide.
If I have 8 DNA nucleotides, how many nitrogenous bases do I have?
You have 8 nitrogenous bases.
What are the basic building blocks of DNA and RNA?
The basic building blocks of DNA and RNA are nucleotides.
What type of macromolecule is DNA?
DNA is a nucleic acid.
Which part of the nucleotide codes for your traits?
The nitrogenous base of the nucleotide codes for your traits.
What are the subunits of DNA and their function?
The subunits of DNA are nucleotides, which store and transmit genetic information.
What is the functional connection between the nucleolus and ribosome production?
The nucleolus is responsible for producing ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which is a key component of ribosomes.
If I have 8 DNA nucleotides, how many phosphate groups do I have?
You have 8 phosphate groups.
What are the three components of a DNA nucleotide?
A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
What are the monomers (building blocks) of DNA?
The monomers of DNA are nucleotides.
What type of biomolecule is DNA?
DNA is a nucleic acid.
What components make up a DNA molecule?
A DNA molecule is made up of nucleotides, which include a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
What are the monomers (building blocks) of nucleic acids?
The monomers of nucleic acids are nucleotides.
What are some differences between RNA and DNA?
RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.
What are the building blocks of DNA?
The building blocks of DNA are nucleotides.
What are the building blocks (monomers) of DNA?
The building blocks of DNA are nucleotides.
If I have 8 DNA nucleotides, how many deoxyribose sugars do I have?
You have 8 deoxyribose sugars.
Which of the following are components of DNA or RNA? A) Phosphate group B) Pentose sugar C) Nitrogenous base D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following does cytosine pair with? A) Adenine B) Thymine C) Guanine D) Uracil
C) Guanine
What are the structural differences between RNA and DNA?
RNA is single-stranded and contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.
What are the components of a DNA nucleotide?
A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
DNA and RNA are both types of what biomolecule?
DNA and RNA are both types of nucleic acids.
Which of the following describes the synthesis of nucleic acids? A) Dehydration synthesis B) Hydrolysis C) Oxidation D) Reduction
A) Dehydration synthesis
How do the structures of RNA and DNA differ?
RNA is typically single-stranded and contains ribose sugar, while DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar.
What pairs with cytosine?
Cytosine pairs with guanine.
What are the bases in DNA?
The bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
What are the main structural differences between RNA and DNA?
RNA is single-stranded and contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.
Which portion of a nucleotide creates the primary structure of a nucleotide?
The primary structure of a nucleotide is created by the sugar-phosphate backbone.
How do the secondary structures of DNA and RNA differ?
DNA forms a double helix, while RNA typically remains single-stranded but can form complex secondary structures.
What are the building blocks of DNA and RNA?
The building blocks of DNA and RNA are nucleotides.
What is the monomer (building block) of DNA?
The monomer of DNA is a nucleotide.
What are the two differences that can be found in a DNA and RNA nucleotide?
DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar and uracil.
What components make up a nucleotide?
A nucleotide is made up of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
What types of macromolecule is DNA?
DNA is a nucleic acid.
What 3 parts make up a nucleotide?
A nucleotide is made up of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
Which of the following functions can be attributed to nucleic acids and nucleotides? A) Energy storage B) Genetic information storage C) Structural support D) Enzymatic activity
B) Genetic information storage
Which of the following correctly describes nucleic acid synthesis? A) Hydrolysis B) Dehydration synthesis C) Oxidation D) Reduction
B) Dehydration synthesis
What function does the nucleolus have?
The nucleolus is responsible for producing ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and assembling ribosome subunits.
What are the structural differences between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains ribose sugar and uracil.