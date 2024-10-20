Nucleic Acids quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • Which of the following best matches a type of genetic material with its description? A) DNA - double-stranded, stores genetic information B) RNA - single-stranded, involved in protein synthesis C) Both A and B D) Neither A nor B
    C) Both A and B
  • What is the monomer of a nucleic acid?
    The monomer of a nucleic acid is a nucleotide.
  • If I have 8 DNA nucleotides, how many nitrogenous bases do I have?
    You have 8 nitrogenous bases.
  • What are the basic building blocks of DNA and RNA?
    The basic building blocks of DNA and RNA are nucleotides.
  • What type of macromolecule is DNA?
    DNA is a nucleic acid.
  • Which part of the nucleotide codes for your traits?
    The nitrogenous base of the nucleotide codes for your traits.
  • What are the subunits of DNA and their function?
    The subunits of DNA are nucleotides, which store and transmit genetic information.
  • What is the functional connection between the nucleolus and ribosome production?
    The nucleolus is responsible for producing ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which is a key component of ribosomes.
  • If I have 8 DNA nucleotides, how many phosphate groups do I have?
    You have 8 phosphate groups.
  • What are the three components of a DNA nucleotide?
    A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What are the monomers (building blocks) of DNA?
    The monomers of DNA are nucleotides.
  • What type of biomolecule is DNA?
    DNA is a nucleic acid.
  • What components make up a DNA molecule?
    A DNA molecule is made up of nucleotides, which include a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What are the monomers (building blocks) of nucleic acids?
    The monomers of nucleic acids are nucleotides.
  • What are some differences between RNA and DNA?
    RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.
  • What are the building blocks of DNA?
    The building blocks of DNA are nucleotides.
  • What are the building blocks (monomers) of DNA?
    The building blocks of DNA are nucleotides.
  • If I have 8 DNA nucleotides, how many deoxyribose sugars do I have?
    You have 8 deoxyribose sugars.
  • Which of the following are components of DNA or RNA? A) Phosphate group B) Pentose sugar C) Nitrogenous base D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • Which of the following does cytosine pair with? A) Adenine B) Thymine C) Guanine D) Uracil
    C) Guanine
  • What are the structural differences between RNA and DNA?
    RNA is single-stranded and contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.
  • What are the components of a DNA nucleotide?
    A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • DNA and RNA are both types of what biomolecule?
    DNA and RNA are both types of nucleic acids.
  • Which of the following describes the synthesis of nucleic acids? A) Dehydration synthesis B) Hydrolysis C) Oxidation D) Reduction
    A) Dehydration synthesis
  • How do the structures of RNA and DNA differ?
    RNA is typically single-stranded and contains ribose sugar, while DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar.
  • What pairs with cytosine?
    Cytosine pairs with guanine.
  • What are the bases in DNA?
    The bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What are the main structural differences between RNA and DNA?
    RNA is single-stranded and contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.
  • Which portion of a nucleotide creates the primary structure of a nucleotide?
    The primary structure of a nucleotide is created by the sugar-phosphate backbone.
  • How do the secondary structures of DNA and RNA differ?
    DNA forms a double helix, while RNA typically remains single-stranded but can form complex secondary structures.
  • What are the building blocks of DNA and RNA?
    The building blocks of DNA and RNA are nucleotides.
  • What is the monomer (building block) of DNA?
    The monomer of DNA is a nucleotide.
  • What are the two differences that can be found in a DNA and RNA nucleotide?
    DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar and uracil.
  • What components make up a nucleotide?
    A nucleotide is made up of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What types of macromolecule is DNA?
    DNA is a nucleic acid.
  • What 3 parts make up a nucleotide?
    A nucleotide is made up of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • Which of the following functions can be attributed to nucleic acids and nucleotides? A) Energy storage B) Genetic information storage C) Structural support D) Enzymatic activity
    B) Genetic information storage
  • Which of the following correctly describes nucleic acid synthesis? A) Hydrolysis B) Dehydration synthesis C) Oxidation D) Reduction
    B) Dehydration synthesis
  • What function does the nucleolus have?
    The nucleolus is responsible for producing ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and assembling ribosome subunits.
  • What are the structural differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains ribose sugar and uracil.