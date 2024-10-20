Nucleic Acids quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following statements about nucleosomes is false? A) Nucleosomes are made of DNA and histone proteins B) Nucleosomes help package DNA into chromatin C) Nucleosomes are found in prokaryotic cells D) Nucleosomes play a role in gene regulation
C) Nucleosomes are found in prokaryotic cells
Which molecules are the building blocks of DNA?
The building blocks of DNA are nucleotides.
What type of biomolecule are DNA and RNA?
DNA and RNA are nucleic acids.
The nucleotides forming DNA molecules consist of which three parts?
The nucleotides consist of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
What base does adenine pair with?
Adenine pairs with thymine in DNA and with uracil in RNA.
Which statement is true about nucleic acids? A) They are composed of amino acids B) They store genetic information C) They are primarily used for energy storage D) They are not found in cells
B) They store genetic information
What molecules do both DNA and RNA contain?
Both DNA and RNA contain nucleotides, which include a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
Phosphate and deoxyribose make up what part of DNA?
Phosphate and deoxyribose make up the sugar-phosphate backbone of DNA.
What are the five monomer units of a nucleic acid?
The five monomer units are adenine, thymine, cytosine, guanine, and uracil.
In what ways are DNA nucleotides distinguished from those found in RNA?
DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar and uracil.
What is a function of the nucleolus?
The nucleolus is responsible for producing ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and assembling ribosome subunits.
Which macromolecule stores genetic information for an organism?
Nucleic acids, specifically DNA, store genetic information for an organism.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the nucleotides in DNA? A) They contain ribose sugar B) They contain uracil C) They form a double helix D) They are not involved in genetic information storage
C) They form a double helix
Which part of a nucleotide molecule in DNA encodes genetic information?
The nitrogenous base encodes genetic information.
Both DNA and RNA are made up of sugars, phosphates, and what other component?
Both DNA and RNA are made up of sugars, phosphates, and nitrogenous bases.
How are the bases in DNA and RNA different?
DNA contains adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine, while RNA contains adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
Which of the following refers to short segments of DNA? A) Nucleotides B) Genes C) Codons D) Exons
B) Genes
DNA is made up of nucleotide bases that are identified by which set of letters?
DNA nucleotide bases are identified by the letters A, T, C, and G.
Which nucleic acid is correctly paired with its function? A) DNA - protein synthesis B) RNA - genetic information storage C) DNA - genetic information storage D) RNA - energy storage
C) DNA - genetic information storage
What are the components of DNA and RNA?
DNA and RNA are composed of nucleotides, which include a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
Which base is found in DNA nucleotides but not in RNA nucleotides?
Thymine is found in DNA nucleotides but not in RNA nucleotides.
Which is not one of the bases found in DNA nucleotides? A) Adenine B) Thymine C) Uracil D) Cytosine
C) Uracil
What's the main difference between DNA and RNA nucleotides?
The main difference is that DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar and uracil.
What are the monomers of DNA called?
The monomers of DNA are called nucleotides.
What are the three parts of a DNA nucleotide?
A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
How are the structures of RNA and DNA similar?
Both RNA and DNA are composed of nucleotides, which include a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
Which type of molecule is used by organisms to store and transmit genetic information?
Nucleic acids are used to store and transmit genetic information.
Nitrogenous base pairs are held together by what type of bond?
Nitrogenous base pairs are held together by hydrogen bonds.