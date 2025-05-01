Nucleic Acids quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main types of nucleic acids found in cells? The two main types of nucleic acids are DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid).

How do DNA and RNA nucleotides differ in their sugar component? DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar.

What are the two categories of nitrogenous bases found in nucleic acids? Nitrogenous bases are categorized as pyrimidines and purines.

Which nitrogenous bases are classified as purines? Adenine and guanine are purines.

Which nitrogenous base is found only in DNA and not in RNA? Thymine is found only in DNA.

What type of bond links nucleotides together in a nucleic acid polymer? Nucleotides are linked by phosphodiester bonds.