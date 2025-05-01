Nucleic Acids quiz #5 Flashcards
What are the two main types of nucleic acids found in cells?
The two main types of nucleic acids are DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid).How do DNA and RNA nucleotides differ in their sugar component?
DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar.What are the two categories of nitrogenous bases found in nucleic acids?
Nitrogenous bases are categorized as pyrimidines and purines.Which nitrogenous bases are classified as purines?
Adenine and guanine are purines.Which nitrogenous base is found only in DNA and not in RNA?
Thymine is found only in DNA.What type of bond links nucleotides together in a nucleic acid polymer?
Nucleotides are linked by phosphodiester bonds.What is meant by the directionality of a nucleic acid strand?
Directionality refers to the chemical difference between the two ends of a nucleic acid strand, labeled as the 5' (five prime) and 3' (three prime) ends.Which end of a nucleic acid strand has a free hydroxyl group?
The 3' end has a free hydroxyl group.What is the primary structural difference between DNA and RNA molecules?
DNA is typically double-stranded and forms a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded.How are the two strands of DNA held together?
The two strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases.Which nitrogenous bases pair together in RNA?
Adenine pairs with uracil, and cytosine pairs with guanine.What is one primary function of RNA in the cell?
One primary function of RNA is to act as a template for protein synthesis.What is the difference in nitrogenous base composition between DNA and RNA?
DNA contains adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine; RNA contains adenine, guanine, cytosine, and uracil.What is the role of phosphodiester bonds in nucleic acids?
Phosphodiester bonds connect the 3' carbon of one nucleotide's sugar to the 5' phosphate of the next nucleotide, forming the sugar-phosphate backbone.What is the main difference in the function of DNA and RNA?
DNA primarily stores genetic information, while RNA is involved in protein synthesis and other cellular functions.What does the term 'antiparallel' refer to in DNA structure?
It refers to the opposite orientation of the two DNA strands, with one running 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5'.What is the abbreviation for deoxyribonucleic acid?
The abbreviation for deoxyribonucleic acid is DNA.What is the backbone of a nucleic acid made of?
The backbone of a nucleic acid is made of alternating sugar and phosphate groups.What is the unique identifying feature of a purine base?
Purines have a double-ring structure.