Origin of Life quiz #3 Flashcards

How did the Miller-Urey experiment contribute to our understanding of the origin of life?
The Miller-Urey experiment demonstrated that amino acids and other organic molecules could form under conditions thought to resemble those of early Earth, supporting the idea that life's building blocks could arise abiotically.
What is the RNA world hypothesis, and why is RNA considered crucial in the early evolution of life?
The RNA world hypothesis proposes that early life was based on RNA, which could both store genetic information and catalyze chemical reactions. RNA is considered crucial because it could self-replicate and act as a catalyst, making it a likely candidate for the first biological molecule before the evolution of DNA.
What is abiotic synthesis and why is it important in the origin of life?
Abiotic synthesis is the formation of organic molecules from non-living precursors. It is important because it explains how life's building blocks, like amino acids, could form before life existed.
Where do scientists think abiotic synthesis of organic molecules could have occurred on early Earth?
Scientists think abiotic synthesis could have occurred in environments like alkaline hydrothermal vents or near volcanoes, where unique chemistry was present.
How can small organic molecules become macromolecules abiotically?
Small molecules like amino acids and nucleotides can join together to form larger macromolecules, such as proteins and nucleic acids, in environments like hot sand, clay, or rocks.
What are protocells and how do they relate to the origin of life?
Protocells are membrane-bound vesicles that can form spontaneously from phospholipids and can capture macromolecules, providing a basic structure similar to cells.
How do protocells exhibit a primitive form of reproduction?
Protocells can grow and divide when they become large enough, breaking into smaller vesicles, which is a simple form of reproduction.
Why is DNA thought to have evolved after RNA in the history of life?
DNA is believed to have evolved after RNA because it is more stable and better suited for long-term storage of genetic information.