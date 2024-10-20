Skip to main content
Osmoregulation and Excretion definitions Flashcards

Osmoregulation and Excretion definitions
  • Osmoregulation

    The homeostatic process by which organisms regulate their internal solute concentrations and water balance to maintain optimal cellular function.

  • Excretion

    The process of removing metabolic waste products from an organism's body, primarily involving the elimination of nitrogenous wastes, excess salts, and water, to maintain homeostasis.

  • Bladder

    A muscular sac in the excretory system that stores urine produced by the kidneys until it is ready to be expelled from the body through the urethra.

  • Urethra

    A tube that transports urine from the bladder to the external environment, playing a crucial role in the excretory system by facilitating the final step of waste elimination from the body.

  • Nitrogenous Waste

    Nitrogenous waste is a toxic byproduct of protein and nucleic acid metabolism, primarily excreted as ammonia, urea, or uric acid, depending on an organism's habitat and water availability.

  • Uric Acid

    A nitrogenous waste product excreted by some animals, particularly those in arid environments, that is energy-intensive to produce but conserves water due to its low solubility.

  • Nephron

    A microscopic functional unit of the kidney that filters blood, reabsorbs essential substances, and secretes waste to form urine, maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance.

  • Filtrate

    A solution of water and small solutes, such as salts, sugars, and amino acids, formed after blood plasma is filtered through the kidney's glomerulus into Bowman's capsule.