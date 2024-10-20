Osmoregulation and Excretion exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Osmoregulation The homeostatic mechanism that allows organisms to balance their solute concentration and deal with water loss.

What is the primary function of the kidneys in the excretory system? To filter blood plasma and form urine, playing a crucial role in osmoregulation and elimination of nitrogenous waste.

Renal Corpuscle The structure in the nephron where filtration occurs, consisting of the glomerulus and Bowman's capsule.

What is the role of the loop of Henle? To establish osmotic gradients essential for water and salt reabsorption.

Antidiuretic Hormone (ADH) A hormone secreted by the pituitary gland that increases water reabsorption in the kidneys by adding aquaporins to the apical membrane.

What is the function of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAS)? To regulate blood pressure and volume by increasing salt and water reabsorption in the kidneys.

Nitrogenous Waste Waste products like ammonia, urea, and uric acid that result from the breakdown of proteins and nucleic acids.

How do marine organisms typically manage osmoregulation? Many marine organisms are osmoconformers, meaning they are isoosmotic with their environment and do not actively regulate their internal osmolarity.

Proximal Tubule The part of the nephron where selective reabsorption of water, ions, and nutrients occurs.

What is the difference between cortical and juxtamedullary nephrons? Cortical nephrons have tubules that extend only a little into the medulla, while juxtamedullary nephrons extend deeply into the medulla and help maintain osmotic gradients.

Osmolarity A measure of solute concentration, defined as moles of dissolved solute per liter of solution.

What is the role of aldosterone in the RAS system? Aldosterone stimulates the distal tubules and collecting duct to reabsorb more salt, which leads to increased water reabsorption and higher blood volume.

Filtration The process in the renal corpuscle where water and small solutes cross the epithelial membrane to form filtrate.

What happens during the secretion process in the nephron? Specific wastes and solutes are actively added back into the filtrate from the blood to help maintain osmotic balance and remove toxins.

Osmoconformers Organisms that are isoosmotic with their environment and do not actively regulate their internal osmolarity.

What is the function of aquaporins? Aquaporins are water channels that facilitate the rapid transport of water across cell membranes.

Anhydrobiosis An adaptation that allows organisms to survive extreme desiccation by essentially drying out and still remaining viable.

What is the significance of the vasa recta in the nephron? The vasa recta surrounds the loop of Henle and helps maintain the osmotic gradient necessary for water and salt reabsorption.

Countercurrent Multiplier System A system in the loop of Henle that expends energy to create a strong concentration gradient for efficient water and salt reabsorption.

What triggers the release of renin in the RAS system? The juxtaglomerular cells in the kidneys release renin in response to low blood pressure or blood volume.

Facilitated Diffusion A type of passive transport where molecules move across the membrane using protein channels or carrier proteins.

What is the role of the distal convoluted tubule? To actively reabsorb solutes and water, connecting the loop of Henle to the collecting duct.

Primary Active Transport Transport that directly hydrolyzes ATP to power protein pumps, such as the sodium-potassium pump.

What is the function of the collecting duct? To reabsorb water and urea, and to be the final site of urine concentration before excretion.

Hyperosmotic A solution with a higher osmolarity compared to another solution, causing water to leave cells.

What is the effect of ADH on blood osmolarity? ADH decreases blood osmolarity by increasing water reabsorption in the kidneys.

Urea A less toxic nitrogenous waste product formed by combining ammonia and CO2, excreted with minimal water loss.

What is the role of angiotensin II in the RAS system? Angiotensin II raises blood pressure by vasoconstriction and stimulates the release of aldosterone and ADH.