Osmoregulation and Excretion quiz #2 Flashcards

Osmoregulation and Excretion quiz #2
  • Why must marine bony fishes drink large amounts of seawater?
    Marine bony fishes drink large amounts of seawater to compensate for water loss due to osmosis, as they live in a hyperosmotic environment.
  • What is the primary function of the excretory system?
    The primary function of the excretory system is to regulate osmoregulation and eliminate nitrogenous waste from the body.
  • How does the loop of Henle contribute to water reabsorption?
    The loop of Henle establishes osmotic gradients that facilitate water reabsorption by creating a salty environment in the medulla.
  • What role does antidiuretic hormone (ADH) play in osmoregulation?
    ADH increases the permeability of the distal tubule and collecting duct to water, enhancing water reabsorption and reducing blood osmolarity.
  • What is the difference between osmoconformers and osmoregulators?
    Osmoconformers maintain an internal environment that is isoosmotic with their surroundings, while osmoregulators actively regulate their internal osmolarity.
  • How do kidneys filter blood and form urine?
    Kidneys filter blood plasma in the renal corpuscle, reabsorb valuable solutes in the proximal tubule, and secrete waste to form urine.
  • What is the function of aquaporins in the kidney?
    Aquaporins are water channels that facilitate the efficient transport of water across cell membranes in the kidney.
  • How does the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAS) regulate blood pressure?
    RAS increases blood pressure by promoting salt and water reabsorption in the kidneys and causing vasoconstriction.
  • What is the role of aldosterone in the kidney?
    Aldosterone stimulates the reabsorption of sodium in the distal tubules and collecting ducts, which indirectly increases water reabsorption.
  • What is the significance of the countercurrent multiplier system in the loop of Henle?
    The countercurrent multiplier system creates a strong osmotic gradient that facilitates water reabsorption in the kidney.