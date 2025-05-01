Osmoregulation and Excretion quiz #3 Flashcards

Describe the process of filtration, reabsorption, and secretion in the nephron, and explain how these processes contribute to osmoregulation and excretion.
Filtration occurs in the renal corpuscle, where water and small solutes are filtered from the blood into Bowman's capsule. Reabsorption happens mainly in the proximal tubule, where valuable solutes and water are selectively taken back into the blood. Secretion involves actively adding certain wastes and solutes from the blood into the filtrate. Together, these processes allow the body to remove waste while retaining necessary substances and maintaining water and solute balance.
What is the primary function of the kidneys in the excretory system?
The kidneys filter blood plasma to form urine, removing waste and maintaining water and solute balance for osmoregulation.
Where does filtration occur in the nephron, and what is the result of this process?
Filtration occurs in the renal corpuscle, specifically in the glomerulus and Bowman's capsule, resulting in the formation of filtrate containing water and small solutes.
How does reabsorption in the nephron contribute to osmoregulation?
Reabsorption selectively returns valuable solutes and water from the filtrate back into the blood, helping maintain the body's water and solute balance.
What is the role of secretion in the nephron, and how does it aid excretion?
Secretion actively adds certain wastes and solutes from the blood into the filtrate, allowing the body to specifically eliminate toxins and maintain osmotic balance.
How does the loop of Henle establish osmotic gradients in the kidney?
The loop of Henle creates a concentration gradient in the medulla by reabsorbing water in the descending limb and salts in the ascending limb, which is essential for water and salt reabsorption.
What triggers the release of antidiuretic hormone (ADH), and what effect does it have on the nephron?
High blood osmolarity triggers ADH release, which increases the permeability of the distal tubule and collecting duct to water, enhancing water reabsorption.
Describe the sequence of events in the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAS) when blood pressure drops.
When blood pressure drops, juxtaglomerular cells release renin, which leads to the formation of angiotensin II, causing vasoconstriction and stimulating aldosterone and ADH release to increase salt and water reabsorption.
How does aldosterone affect the nephron to regulate blood volume and pressure?
Aldosterone stimulates the distal tubule and collecting duct to reabsorb more salt, which causes water to follow by osmosis, increasing blood volume and pressure.
What is the relationship between filtration, reabsorption, and secretion in determining the final composition of urine?
The final composition of urine is determined by the amount filtered, plus what is secreted, minus what is reabsorbed, ensuring waste is excreted while retaining necessary substances.