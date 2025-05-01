Osmoregulation and Excretion quiz #3 Flashcards

Describe the process of filtration, reabsorption, and secretion in the nephron, and explain how these processes contribute to osmoregulation and excretion.

Filtration occurs in the renal corpuscle, where water and small solutes are filtered from the blood into Bowman's capsule. Reabsorption happens mainly in the proximal tubule, where valuable solutes and water are selectively taken back into the blood. Secretion involves actively adding certain wastes and solutes from the blood into the filtrate. Together, these processes allow the body to remove waste while retaining necessary substances and maintaining water and solute balance.