Osmosis definitions Flashcards

Osmosis definitions
- TenacityThe relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution, determining the direction of water movement across a semipermeable membrane.
- HypotonicA solution with a lower solute concentration compared to another solution, causing water to move into the area with higher solute concentration.
- IsotonicA solution where the solute concentration is equal inside and outside the cell, resulting in no net movement of water across the cell membrane.
- HypertonicA solution with a higher solute concentration outside the cell, causing water to move out of the cell, leading to cell shrinkage.
- SoluteA substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution, and determining the solution's concentration.
- ConcentrationThe amount of solute present in a given volume of solution, determining the direction of water movement via osmosis.
- Red Blood CellA biconcave, anucleate cell in blood that transports oxygen and carbon dioxide between the lungs and body tissues via hemoglobin.
- CytoplasmThe gel-like substance within the cell membrane, excluding the nucleus, where organelles are suspended and various cellular processes occur.
- OsmosisThe movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of low solute concentration to a region of high solute concentration.
- Semipermeable MembraneA barrier allowing selective passage of certain molecules while blocking others, crucial for processes like osmosis, where water moves to balance solute concentrations across it.
- Animal CellA eukaryotic cell characterized by a lack of a cell wall, containing organelles such as a nucleus, mitochondria, and lysosomes, and found in multicellular organisms within the kingdom Animalia.
- SolutionA homogeneous mixture where solute particles are uniformly distributed within a solvent, resulting in a single-phase system.
- Exterior SolutionA solution outside a cell with a higher solute concentration than inside, causing water to move out of the cell, leading to cell shrinkage.
- EnvironmentThe surroundings and conditions, including biotic and abiotic factors, that affect the life and development of an organism or ecological community.
- ShrivelCellular condition where water exits due to a hypertonic environment, causing the cell to lose turgor pressure and become wrinkled and shrunken.