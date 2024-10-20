Osmosis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tenacity The relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution, determining the direction of water movement across a semipermeable membrane.

Hypotonic A solution with a lower solute concentration compared to another solution, causing water to move into the area with higher solute concentration.

Isotonic A solution where the solute concentration is equal inside and outside the cell, resulting in no net movement of water across the cell membrane.

Hypertonic A solution with a higher solute concentration outside the cell, causing water to move out of the cell, leading to cell shrinkage.

Solute A substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution, and determining the solution's concentration.

Concentration The amount of solute present in a given volume of solution, determining the direction of water movement via osmosis.

Red Blood Cell A biconcave, anucleate cell in blood that transports oxygen and carbon dioxide between the lungs and body tissues via hemoglobin.

Cytoplasm The gel-like substance within the cell membrane, excluding the nucleus, where organelles are suspended and various cellular processes occur.

Osmosis The movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of low solute concentration to a region of high solute concentration.

Semipermeable Membrane A barrier allowing selective passage of certain molecules while blocking others, crucial for processes like osmosis, where water moves to balance solute concentrations across it.

Animal Cell A eukaryotic cell characterized by a lack of a cell wall, containing organelles such as a nucleus, mitochondria, and lysosomes, and found in multicellular organisms within the kingdom Animalia.

Solution A homogeneous mixture where solute particles are uniformly distributed within a solvent, resulting in a single-phase system.

Exterior Solution A solution outside a cell with a higher solute concentration than inside, causing water to move out of the cell, leading to cell shrinkage.

Environment The surroundings and conditions, including biotic and abiotic factors, that affect the life and development of an organism or ecological community.