Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Osmosis definitions Flashcards

Back
Osmosis definitions
How well do you know this?
1/15
  • Tenacity
    The relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution, determining the direction of water movement across a semipermeable membrane.
  • Hypotonic
    A solution with a lower solute concentration compared to another solution, causing water to move into the area with higher solute concentration.
  • Isotonic
    A solution where the solute concentration is equal inside and outside the cell, resulting in no net movement of water across the cell membrane.
  • Hypertonic
    A solution with a higher solute concentration outside the cell, causing water to move out of the cell, leading to cell shrinkage.
  • Solute
    A substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution, and determining the solution's concentration.
  • Concentration
    The amount of solute present in a given volume of solution, determining the direction of water movement via osmosis.
  • Red Blood Cell
    A biconcave, anucleate cell in blood that transports oxygen and carbon dioxide between the lungs and body tissues via hemoglobin.
  • Cytoplasm
    The gel-like substance within the cell membrane, excluding the nucleus, where organelles are suspended and various cellular processes occur.
  • Osmosis
    The movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from a region of low solute concentration to a region of high solute concentration.
  • Semipermeable Membrane
    A barrier allowing selective passage of certain molecules while blocking others, crucial for processes like osmosis, where water moves to balance solute concentrations across it.
  • Animal Cell
    A eukaryotic cell characterized by a lack of a cell wall, containing organelles such as a nucleus, mitochondria, and lysosomes, and found in multicellular organisms within the kingdom Animalia.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture where solute particles are uniformly distributed within a solvent, resulting in a single-phase system.
  • Exterior Solution
    A solution outside a cell with a higher solute concentration than inside, causing water to move out of the cell, leading to cell shrinkage.
  • Environment
    The surroundings and conditions, including biotic and abiotic factors, that affect the life and development of an organism or ecological community.
  • Shrivel
    Cellular condition where water exits due to a hypertonic environment, causing the cell to lose turgor pressure and become wrinkled and shrunken.