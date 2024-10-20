Osmosis exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Osmosis exam
  • Osmosis
    The passive diffusion of water across a semi-permeable membrane.
  • Tonicity
    The relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution.
  • What is a hypotonic solution?
    A solution with a lower solute concentration compared to another solution.
  • Isotonic
    A solution with equal solute concentration compared to another solution.
  • What happens to animal cells in a hypotonic environment?
    They may lyse (burst) due to water influx.
  • Hypertonic
    A solution with a higher solute concentration compared to another solution.
  • What is the direction of water movement in osmosis?
    From hypotonic solutions towards hypertonic solutions.
  • Crenation
    The process where animal cells shrink due to water loss in a hypertonic environment.
  • Plasmolysis
    The process where plant cells shrink due to water loss in a hypertonic environment.
  • What is turgor pressure?
    The pressure of water inside the cell against the cell wall in plant cells.
  • What happens to plant cells in a hypotonic environment?
    They thrive due to increased turgor pressure.
  • What is the preferred environment for animal cells?
    Isotonic environments.
  • What is the preferred environment for plant cells?
    Hypotonic environments.
  • What happens to cells in an isotonic environment?
    Water enters and exits the cell at equal rates, and the cell size remains unchanged.
  • What is the solvent in biological systems?
    Water.
  • What is the effect of a hypertonic environment on cells?
    Cells lose water and shrink.
  • What is the effect of a hypotonic environment on animal cells?
    Cells may swell and burst (lyse).
  • What is the effect of a hypotonic environment on plant cells?
    Cells swell but do not burst due to the cell wall, increasing turgor pressure.
  • What is the effect of an isotonic environment on plant cells?
    Cells survive but do not have maximum turgor pressure.
  • What is the effect of a hypertonic environment on plant cells?
    Cells undergo plasmolysis and may wilt.
  • What is the main driving force of osmosis?
    The difference in solute concentration across a semi-permeable membrane.
  • What is the main difference between solute and solvent?
    Solute is the substance being dissolved, while solvent is the substance doing the dissolving.
  • What happens to water concentration in a hypotonic solution?
    It is higher compared to a hypertonic solution.
  • What happens to water concentration in a hypertonic solution?
    It is lower compared to a hypotonic solution.
  • What is the role of the cell wall in plant cells during osmosis?
    It prevents over-expansion and bursting in hypotonic environments.
  • What is the analogy used to describe cell swelling in a hypotonic environment?
    A balloon expanding as air flows into it.
  • What is the analogy used to describe cell shrinking in a hypertonic environment?
    A balloon shrinking as air exits it.
  • What is the analogy used to remember the effect of a hypotonic environment on cells?
    Cells swell up like a hippo.
  • What is the analogy used to remember the effect of a hypertonic environment on cells?
    Cells dehydrate like a hyper kid.