Osmosis exam Flashcards

Osmosis The passive diffusion of water across a semi-permeable membrane.

Tonicity The relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution.

What is a hypotonic solution? A solution with a lower solute concentration compared to another solution.

Isotonic A solution with equal solute concentration compared to another solution.

What happens to animal cells in a hypotonic environment? They may lyse (burst) due to water influx.

Hypertonic A solution with a higher solute concentration compared to another solution.

What is the direction of water movement in osmosis? From hypotonic solutions towards hypertonic solutions.

Crenation The process where animal cells shrink due to water loss in a hypertonic environment.

Plasmolysis The process where plant cells shrink due to water loss in a hypertonic environment.

What is turgor pressure? The pressure of water inside the cell against the cell wall in plant cells.

What happens to plant cells in a hypotonic environment? They thrive due to increased turgor pressure.

What is the preferred environment for animal cells? Isotonic environments.

What is the preferred environment for plant cells? Hypotonic environments.

What happens to cells in an isotonic environment? Water enters and exits the cell at equal rates, and the cell size remains unchanged.

What is the solvent in biological systems? Water.

What is the effect of a hypertonic environment on cells? Cells lose water and shrink.

What is the effect of a hypotonic environment on animal cells? Cells may swell and burst (lyse).

What is the effect of a hypotonic environment on plant cells? Cells swell but do not burst due to the cell wall, increasing turgor pressure.

What is the effect of an isotonic environment on plant cells? Cells survive but do not have maximum turgor pressure.

What is the effect of a hypertonic environment on plant cells? Cells undergo plasmolysis and may wilt.

What is the main driving force of osmosis? The difference in solute concentration across a semi-permeable membrane.

What is the main difference between solute and solvent? Solute is the substance being dissolved, while solvent is the substance doing the dissolving.

What happens to water concentration in a hypotonic solution? It is higher compared to a hypertonic solution.

What happens to water concentration in a hypertonic solution? It is lower compared to a hypotonic solution.

What is the role of the cell wall in plant cells during osmosis? It prevents over-expansion and bursting in hypotonic environments.

What is the analogy used to describe cell swelling in a hypotonic environment? A balloon expanding as air flows into it.

What is the analogy used to describe cell shrinking in a hypertonic environment? A balloon shrinking as air exits it.

What is the analogy used to remember the effect of a hypotonic environment on cells? Cells swell up like a hippo.