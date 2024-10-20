Osmosis quiz #2 Flashcards
Osmosis quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What do you call the movement of water across a cell membrane?
The movement of water across a cell membrane is called osmosis.Which process moves water molecules across the membrane of the cell down the gradient?
Osmosis is the process that moves water molecules across the cell membrane down the concentration gradient.What prevents a plant cell from bursting in a hypotonic solution?
The cell wall prevents a plant cell from bursting in a hypotonic solution by providing structural support and maintaining turgor pressure.What process does water use to move across the plasma membrane?
Water uses osmosis to move across the plasma membrane.What do you call the movement of water across the cell membrane?
The movement of water across the cell membrane is called osmosis.What would enhance water uptake by a plant cell?
Placing a plant cell in a hypotonic solution would enhance water uptake due to osmosis.What type of solution allows water to enter the plant cell?
A hypotonic solution allows water to enter the plant cell.What happens if a cell is placed in a hypotonic solution?
If a cell is placed in a hypotonic solution, water will enter the cell, causing it to swell. Animal cells may burst, while plant cells become turgid.What is the movement of water across the plasma membrane called?
The movement of water across the plasma membrane is called osmosis.By what process do cells move water across a membrane along a concentration gradient?
Cells move water across a membrane along a concentration gradient by osmosis.Why does water go into the root hairs of a plant?
Water goes into the root hairs of a plant due to osmosis, moving from a hypotonic soil solution to the hypertonic root cells.Which of the following allows water to move much faster across cell membranes? A) Active transport B) Aquaporins C) Diffusion D) Endocytosis
B) AquaporinsWhat happens to a cell that has a rigid cell wall when placed in a hypotonic solution?
A cell with a rigid cell wall, like a plant cell, will become turgid and not burst when placed in a hypotonic solution.What prevents plant cells from bursting when they are placed in hypotonic surroundings?
The cell wall prevents plant cells from bursting in hypotonic surroundings by maintaining turgor pressure.Which of the following will occur if a cell is placed in a hypotonic solution? A) The cell will shrink B) The cell will swell C) The cell will remain the same size D) The cell will become isotonic
B) The cell will swellWhich process always refers to the movement of only water across a cell membrane?
Osmosis always refers to the movement of only water across a cell membrane.Which of the following is needed for water to be absorbed by the roots? A) Hypertonic soil B) Hypotonic soil C) Isotonic soil D) No solute concentration
B) Hypotonic soilWhat is the process by which water passes into or out of a cell?
The process by which water passes into or out of a cell is called osmosis.