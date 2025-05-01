Osmosis quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What does it mean for a membrane to be semi-permeable? A semi-permeable membrane allows some substances, like water, to pass through while blocking others, such as certain solutes.

What is tonicity? Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in two solutions separated by a semi-permeable membrane.

Define an isotonic solution. An isotonic solution has an equal solute concentration compared to another solution.

In which direction does water move during osmosis? Water moves from the hypotonic solution (higher water concentration) to the hypertonic solution (lower water concentration) across a semi-permeable membrane.

What happens to an animal cell in a hypotonic environment? An animal cell in a hypotonic environment swells as water enters, and may eventually burst (lyse) due to lack of a cell wall.

What is turgor pressure? Turgor pressure is the pressure exerted by water inside the plant cell against the cell wall, helping maintain the plant's structure.