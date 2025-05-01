Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Osmosis quiz #3 Flashcards

Osmosis quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What does it mean for a membrane to be semi-permeable?
    A semi-permeable membrane allows some substances, like water, to pass through while blocking others, such as certain solutes.
  • What is tonicity?
    Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in two solutions separated by a semi-permeable membrane.
  • Define an isotonic solution.
    An isotonic solution has an equal solute concentration compared to another solution.
  • In which direction does water move during osmosis?
    Water moves from the hypotonic solution (higher water concentration) to the hypertonic solution (lower water concentration) across a semi-permeable membrane.
  • What happens to an animal cell in a hypotonic environment?
    An animal cell in a hypotonic environment swells as water enters, and may eventually burst (lyse) due to lack of a cell wall.
  • What is turgor pressure?
    Turgor pressure is the pressure exerted by water inside the plant cell against the cell wall, helping maintain the plant's structure.
  • What happens to a plant cell in an isotonic environment?
    A plant cell in an isotonic environment has less turgor pressure and may not be as firm, but it does not shrink or burst.
  • What happens to a plant cell in a hypertonic environment?
    A plant cell in a hypertonic environment loses water, the cell membrane pulls away from the cell wall, and plasmolysis occurs.
  • What is plasmolysis?
    Plasmolysis is the process where plant cells lose water in a hypertonic environment, causing the cell membrane to pull away from the cell wall.
  • Why do plant cells prefer hypotonic environments?
    Plant cells prefer hypotonic environments because increased turgor pressure helps them stay firm and healthy.
  • What is the main difference in osmosis effects between animal and plant cells?
    Animal cells can burst in hypotonic solutions due to lack of a cell wall, while plant cells are protected by their cell wall and benefit from increased turgor pressure.
  • Does osmosis require energy input from the cell?
    No, osmosis is a passive process and does not require energy input.
  • What happens if solutes can cross the membrane?
    If solutes can cross the membrane, they will diffuse from high to low concentration, and osmosis may not occur.
  • What is meant by the term 'net water flow' in osmosis?
    Net water flow refers to the overall direction of water movement, from the hypotonic to the hypertonic side.
  • Why can't the terms hypotonic, isotonic, and hypertonic be used without comparison?
    These terms are relative and require comparison between two solutions to describe their solute concentrations.
  • What is the effect of a hypotonic environment on animal cells?
    A hypotonic environment causes animal cells to swell and potentially burst due to water influx.
  • What is the effect of an isotonic environment on animal cells?
    Animal cells maintain their normal shape and function in isotonic environments.
  • What is the effect of a hypertonic environment on plant cells?
    Plant cells lose water, undergo plasmolysis, and may wilt in hypertonic environments.
  • How does osmosis help maintain homeostasis in cells?
    Osmosis regulates water balance, ensuring cells do not swell excessively or dehydrate.
  • What would happen to a red blood cell placed in pure water?
    The red blood cell would swell and potentially burst (lyse) due to water influx from the hypotonic environment.
  • Why is osmosis important for plant rigidity?
    Osmosis increases turgor pressure in plant cells, helping them remain rigid and upright.
  • What is the role of the central vacuole in plant osmosis?
    The central vacuole stores water and contributes to turgor pressure during osmosis in plant cells.
  • What is meant by equilibrium in osmosis?
    Equilibrium is reached when water movement into and out of the cell is balanced, resulting in no net change in cell size.
  • How does osmosis affect the shape of animal cells?
    Osmosis can cause animal cells to swell, shrink, or maintain their shape depending on the surrounding solution's tonicity.
  • How does osmosis affect the shape of plant cells?
    Osmosis can cause plant cells to become turgid, flaccid, or plasmolyzed depending on the surrounding solution's tonicity.
  • What is the relationship between solute concentration and water concentration in osmosis?
    As solute concentration increases, water concentration decreases, and vice versa.
  • Why do plant cells not burst in hypotonic solutions?
    Plant cells are protected from bursting by their rigid cell wall.
  • What is the preferred environment for animal cells regarding tonicity?
    Animal cells prefer isotonic environments.
  • What is the preferred environment for plant cells regarding tonicity?
    Plant cells prefer hypotonic environments.
  • What happens to the central vacuole of a plant cell in a hypotonic environment?
    The central vacuole swells, increasing turgor pressure and making the cell firm.
  • What happens to the central vacuole of a plant cell in a hypertonic environment?
    The central vacuole loses water, decreasing turgor pressure and causing the cell to shrink.
  • What is the main danger to animal cells in a hypotonic environment?
    The main danger is cell lysis, or bursting, due to excessive water intake.
  • What is the main danger to plant cells in a hypertonic environment?
    The main danger is plasmolysis, which can lead to wilting and cell death.
  • How does osmosis contribute to plant wilting?
    Osmosis causes water loss in hypertonic environments, leading to decreased turgor pressure and wilting.
  • What is the effect of osmosis on a cell placed in a solution with equal solute concentration to its cytoplasm?
    There is no net movement of water, and the cell maintains its normal shape.
  • Why is osmosis considered a passive process?
    Osmosis does not require energy input and relies on the natural movement of water down its concentration gradient.
  • What is the result of placing a plant cell in distilled water?
    The plant cell becomes turgid due to water influx, which is ideal for plant health.
  • What is the result of placing an animal cell in distilled water?
    The animal cell swells and may burst due to water influx.
  • What is the result of placing a plant cell in a concentrated sugar solution?
    The plant cell loses water, undergoes plasmolysis, and may wilt.
  • What is the result of placing an animal cell in a concentrated sugar solution?
    The animal cell loses water and shrinks (crenation).