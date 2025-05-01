Osmosis quiz #3 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What does it mean for a membrane to be semi-permeable?
A semi-permeable membrane allows some substances, like water, to pass through while blocking others, such as certain solutes.What is tonicity?
Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in two solutions separated by a semi-permeable membrane.Define an isotonic solution.
An isotonic solution has an equal solute concentration compared to another solution.In which direction does water move during osmosis?
Water moves from the hypotonic solution (higher water concentration) to the hypertonic solution (lower water concentration) across a semi-permeable membrane.What happens to an animal cell in a hypotonic environment?
An animal cell in a hypotonic environment swells as water enters, and may eventually burst (lyse) due to lack of a cell wall.What is turgor pressure?
Turgor pressure is the pressure exerted by water inside the plant cell against the cell wall, helping maintain the plant's structure.What happens to a plant cell in an isotonic environment?
A plant cell in an isotonic environment has less turgor pressure and may not be as firm, but it does not shrink or burst.What happens to a plant cell in a hypertonic environment?
A plant cell in a hypertonic environment loses water, the cell membrane pulls away from the cell wall, and plasmolysis occurs.What is plasmolysis?
Plasmolysis is the process where plant cells lose water in a hypertonic environment, causing the cell membrane to pull away from the cell wall.Why do plant cells prefer hypotonic environments?
Plant cells prefer hypotonic environments because increased turgor pressure helps them stay firm and healthy.What is the main difference in osmosis effects between animal and plant cells?
Animal cells can burst in hypotonic solutions due to lack of a cell wall, while plant cells are protected by their cell wall and benefit from increased turgor pressure.Does osmosis require energy input from the cell?
No, osmosis is a passive process and does not require energy input.What happens if solutes can cross the membrane?
If solutes can cross the membrane, they will diffuse from high to low concentration, and osmosis may not occur.What is meant by the term 'net water flow' in osmosis?
Net water flow refers to the overall direction of water movement, from the hypotonic to the hypertonic side.Why can't the terms hypotonic, isotonic, and hypertonic be used without comparison?
These terms are relative and require comparison between two solutions to describe their solute concentrations.What is the effect of a hypotonic environment on animal cells?
A hypotonic environment causes animal cells to swell and potentially burst due to water influx.What is the effect of an isotonic environment on animal cells?
Animal cells maintain their normal shape and function in isotonic environments.What is the effect of a hypertonic environment on plant cells?
Plant cells lose water, undergo plasmolysis, and may wilt in hypertonic environments.How does osmosis help maintain homeostasis in cells?
Osmosis regulates water balance, ensuring cells do not swell excessively or dehydrate.What would happen to a red blood cell placed in pure water?
The red blood cell would swell and potentially burst (lyse) due to water influx from the hypotonic environment.Why is osmosis important for plant rigidity?
Osmosis increases turgor pressure in plant cells, helping them remain rigid and upright.What is the role of the central vacuole in plant osmosis?
The central vacuole stores water and contributes to turgor pressure during osmosis in plant cells.What is meant by equilibrium in osmosis?
Equilibrium is reached when water movement into and out of the cell is balanced, resulting in no net change in cell size.How does osmosis affect the shape of animal cells?
Osmosis can cause animal cells to swell, shrink, or maintain their shape depending on the surrounding solution's tonicity.How does osmosis affect the shape of plant cells?
Osmosis can cause plant cells to become turgid, flaccid, or plasmolyzed depending on the surrounding solution's tonicity.What is the relationship between solute concentration and water concentration in osmosis?
As solute concentration increases, water concentration decreases, and vice versa.Why do plant cells not burst in hypotonic solutions?
Plant cells are protected from bursting by their rigid cell wall.What is the preferred environment for animal cells regarding tonicity?
Animal cells prefer isotonic environments.What is the preferred environment for plant cells regarding tonicity?
Plant cells prefer hypotonic environments.What happens to the central vacuole of a plant cell in a hypotonic environment?
The central vacuole swells, increasing turgor pressure and making the cell firm.What happens to the central vacuole of a plant cell in a hypertonic environment?
The central vacuole loses water, decreasing turgor pressure and causing the cell to shrink.What is the main danger to animal cells in a hypotonic environment?
The main danger is cell lysis, or bursting, due to excessive water intake.What is the main danger to plant cells in a hypertonic environment?
The main danger is plasmolysis, which can lead to wilting and cell death.How does osmosis contribute to plant wilting?
Osmosis causes water loss in hypertonic environments, leading to decreased turgor pressure and wilting.What is the effect of osmosis on a cell placed in a solution with equal solute concentration to its cytoplasm?
There is no net movement of water, and the cell maintains its normal shape.Why is osmosis considered a passive process?
Osmosis does not require energy input and relies on the natural movement of water down its concentration gradient.What is the result of placing a plant cell in distilled water?
The plant cell becomes turgid due to water influx, which is ideal for plant health.What is the result of placing an animal cell in distilled water?
The animal cell swells and may burst due to water influx.What is the result of placing a plant cell in a concentrated sugar solution?
The plant cell loses water, undergoes plasmolysis, and may wilt.What is the result of placing an animal cell in a concentrated sugar solution?
The animal cell loses water and shrinks (crenation).