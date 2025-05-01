Osmosis quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

How does osmosis help plants maintain their structure? Osmosis increases turgor pressure, which supports the plant's structure and keeps it upright.

What is the significance of turgor pressure in plant cells? Turgor pressure keeps plant cells firm and is essential for maintaining plant rigidity and health.

How does osmosis affect the movement of water in and out of cells? Osmosis causes water to move into or out of cells depending on the relative solute concentrations of the surrounding solution.

What is the effect of osmosis on a cell in a hypotonic solution? The cell gains water and swells.

What is the effect of osmosis on a cell in a hypertonic solution? The cell loses water and shrinks.

What is the effect of osmosis on a cell in an isotonic solution? There is no net change in cell size as water moves in and out at equal rates.