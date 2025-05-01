Osmosis quiz #4 Flashcards
How does osmosis help plants maintain their structure?
Osmosis increases turgor pressure, which supports the plant's structure and keeps it upright.What is the significance of turgor pressure in plant cells?
Turgor pressure keeps plant cells firm and is essential for maintaining plant rigidity and health.How does osmosis affect the movement of water in and out of cells?
Osmosis causes water to move into or out of cells depending on the relative solute concentrations of the surrounding solution.What is the effect of osmosis on a cell in a hypotonic solution?
The cell gains water and swells.What is the effect of osmosis on a cell in a hypertonic solution?
The cell loses water and shrinks.What is the effect of osmosis on a cell in an isotonic solution?
There is no net change in cell size as water moves in and out at equal rates.Why is it important for intravenous (IV) solutions to be isotonic?
Isotonic IV solutions prevent cells from swelling or shrinking, maintaining normal cell function.How does osmosis explain the preservation of food with salt or sugar?
Salt or sugar creates a hypertonic environment, causing microbes to lose water and preventing their growth.What is the relationship between osmosis and dehydration in cells?
Osmosis can cause cells to lose water in hypertonic environments, leading to dehydration.How does osmosis contribute to the uptake of water by plant roots?
Osmosis allows water to move from the soil (usually hypotonic) into root cells (more hypertonic), hydrating the plant.What is the effect of osmosis on marine fish cells if placed in freshwater?
Marine fish cells would swell and possibly burst due to water influx from the hypotonic freshwater.What is the effect of osmosis on freshwater fish cells if placed in saltwater?
Freshwater fish cells would lose water and shrink due to the hypertonic saltwater environment.How does osmosis help regulate water balance in animal cells?
Osmosis ensures that water enters and exits animal cells appropriately, maintaining cell volume and function.What is the main difference between osmosis and active transport?
Osmosis is passive and does not require energy, while active transport requires energy to move substances against their concentration gradient.