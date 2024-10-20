Other Species Concepts exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Biological Species Concept Defines species based on reproductive isolation.

What is a major limitation of the Biological Species Concept? It does not apply to asexual organisms or fossils.

Morphological Species Concept Defines species based on structural features and shape.

Why is the Morphological Species Concept useful for fossils? Because it relies on shape and structure, which are often all that is available in fossils.

Ecological Species Concept Defines species based on their interactions with the environment.

Can the Ecological Species Concept be applied to asexual organisms? Yes, because asexual organisms interact with their environment.

Phylogenetic Species Concept Defines species as the smallest evolutionarily distinct populations, often using DNA data.

What is a strength of the Phylogenetic Species Concept? It can be based solely on DNA sequence data, which is easy to obtain.

Reproductive Isolation A key factor in the Biological Species Concept, where different species cannot interbreed.

What is a drawback of the Morphological Species Concept? It can be subjective and may not align with reproductive isolation.

Ecological Niche The role and position a species has in its environment, emphasized in the Ecological Species Concept.

Why might the Phylogenetic Species Concept create too many species? It can break populations into more species than is helpful, based on minor genetic differences.

Asexual Organisms Organisms that reproduce without mating, posing a challenge for the Biological Species Concept.

What is a limitation of the Ecological Species Concept? It does not directly consider reproductive isolation.

Fossils Remains of ancient organisms, often used in the Morphological Species Concept.

Why is the Biological Species Concept conceptually simple? It defines species based on whether they are reproductively isolated.

Phylogenetic Tree A diagram showing evolutionary relationships, used in the Phylogenetic Species Concept.

What is a challenge of applying the Biological Species Concept in natural populations? It requires knowing all potential mating interactions of an organism.

Morphology The study of the form and structure of organisms, central to the Morphological Species Concept.

Why might the Morphological Species Concept be easy to apply? It only requires studying the shape and structure of organisms.

Gene Flow The transfer of genetic material between populations, relevant in the Ecological Species Concept.

What is a benefit of the Phylogenetic Species Concept for unknown organisms? DNA sequence data can be obtained even if little else is known about the organism.

Adaptation A trait that helps an organism survive and reproduce, emphasized in the Ecological Species Concept.

Why might the Phylogenetic Species Concept be difficult to apply to fossils? It can be hard to get enough resolution from fossil data to build clear phylogenetic trees.

Structural Features Physical characteristics of an organism, used in the Morphological Species Concept.

What is a positive aspect of the Ecological Species Concept? It emphasizes adaptation to an ecological niche.

Evolutionarily Distinct Populations Populations that are genetically unique, central to the Phylogenetic Species Concept.