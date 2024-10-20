Skip to main content
Other Species Concepts exam Flashcards

Other Species Concepts exam
  • Biological Species Concept
    Defines species based on reproductive isolation.
  • What is a major limitation of the Biological Species Concept?
    It does not apply to asexual organisms or fossils.
  • Morphological Species Concept
    Defines species based on structural features and shape.
  • Why is the Morphological Species Concept useful for fossils?
    Because it relies on shape and structure, which are often all that is available in fossils.
  • Ecological Species Concept
    Defines species based on their interactions with the environment.
  • Can the Ecological Species Concept be applied to asexual organisms?
    Yes, because asexual organisms interact with their environment.
  • Phylogenetic Species Concept
    Defines species as the smallest evolutionarily distinct populations, often using DNA data.
  • What is a strength of the Phylogenetic Species Concept?
    It can be based solely on DNA sequence data, which is easy to obtain.
  • Reproductive Isolation
    A key factor in the Biological Species Concept, where different species cannot interbreed.
  • What is a drawback of the Morphological Species Concept?
    It can be subjective and may not align with reproductive isolation.
  • Ecological Niche
    The role and position a species has in its environment, emphasized in the Ecological Species Concept.
  • Why might the Phylogenetic Species Concept create too many species?
    It can break populations into more species than is helpful, based on minor genetic differences.
  • Asexual Organisms
    Organisms that reproduce without mating, posing a challenge for the Biological Species Concept.
  • What is a limitation of the Ecological Species Concept?
    It does not directly consider reproductive isolation.
  • Fossils
    Remains of ancient organisms, often used in the Morphological Species Concept.
  • Why is the Biological Species Concept conceptually simple?
    It defines species based on whether they are reproductively isolated.
  • Phylogenetic Tree
    A diagram showing evolutionary relationships, used in the Phylogenetic Species Concept.
  • What is a challenge of applying the Biological Species Concept in natural populations?
    It requires knowing all potential mating interactions of an organism.
  • Morphology
    The study of the form and structure of organisms, central to the Morphological Species Concept.
  • Why might the Morphological Species Concept be easy to apply?
    It only requires studying the shape and structure of organisms.
  • Gene Flow
    The transfer of genetic material between populations, relevant in the Ecological Species Concept.
  • What is a benefit of the Phylogenetic Species Concept for unknown organisms?
    DNA sequence data can be obtained even if little else is known about the organism.
  • Adaptation
    A trait that helps an organism survive and reproduce, emphasized in the Ecological Species Concept.
  • Why might the Phylogenetic Species Concept be difficult to apply to fossils?
    It can be hard to get enough resolution from fossil data to build clear phylogenetic trees.
  • Structural Features
    Physical characteristics of an organism, used in the Morphological Species Concept.
  • What is a positive aspect of the Ecological Species Concept?
    It emphasizes adaptation to an ecological niche.
  • Evolutionarily Distinct Populations
    Populations that are genetically unique, central to the Phylogenetic Species Concept.
  • Why is the Biological Species Concept widely used?
    It is conceptually simple and aligns with the idea that reproductive isolation is required for speciation.