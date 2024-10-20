Other Species Concepts exam Flashcards
Other Species Concepts exam
Terms in this set (28)
- Biological Species ConceptDefines species based on reproductive isolation.
- What is a major limitation of the Biological Species Concept?It does not apply to asexual organisms or fossils.
- Morphological Species ConceptDefines species based on structural features and shape.
- Why is the Morphological Species Concept useful for fossils?Because it relies on shape and structure, which are often all that is available in fossils.
- Ecological Species ConceptDefines species based on their interactions with the environment.
- Can the Ecological Species Concept be applied to asexual organisms?Yes, because asexual organisms interact with their environment.
- Phylogenetic Species ConceptDefines species as the smallest evolutionarily distinct populations, often using DNA data.
- What is a strength of the Phylogenetic Species Concept?It can be based solely on DNA sequence data, which is easy to obtain.
- Reproductive IsolationA key factor in the Biological Species Concept, where different species cannot interbreed.
- What is a drawback of the Morphological Species Concept?It can be subjective and may not align with reproductive isolation.
- Ecological NicheThe role and position a species has in its environment, emphasized in the Ecological Species Concept.
- Why might the Phylogenetic Species Concept create too many species?It can break populations into more species than is helpful, based on minor genetic differences.
- Asexual OrganismsOrganisms that reproduce without mating, posing a challenge for the Biological Species Concept.
- What is a limitation of the Ecological Species Concept?It does not directly consider reproductive isolation.
- FossilsRemains of ancient organisms, often used in the Morphological Species Concept.
- Why is the Biological Species Concept conceptually simple?It defines species based on whether they are reproductively isolated.
- Phylogenetic TreeA diagram showing evolutionary relationships, used in the Phylogenetic Species Concept.
- What is a challenge of applying the Biological Species Concept in natural populations?It requires knowing all potential mating interactions of an organism.
- MorphologyThe study of the form and structure of organisms, central to the Morphological Species Concept.
- Why might the Morphological Species Concept be easy to apply?It only requires studying the shape and structure of organisms.
- Gene FlowThe transfer of genetic material between populations, relevant in the Ecological Species Concept.
- What is a benefit of the Phylogenetic Species Concept for unknown organisms?DNA sequence data can be obtained even if little else is known about the organism.
- AdaptationA trait that helps an organism survive and reproduce, emphasized in the Ecological Species Concept.
- Why might the Phylogenetic Species Concept be difficult to apply to fossils?It can be hard to get enough resolution from fossil data to build clear phylogenetic trees.
- Structural FeaturesPhysical characteristics of an organism, used in the Morphological Species Concept.
- What is a positive aspect of the Ecological Species Concept?It emphasizes adaptation to an ecological niche.
- Evolutionarily Distinct PopulationsPopulations that are genetically unique, central to the Phylogenetic Species Concept.
- Why is the Biological Species Concept widely used?It is conceptually simple and aligns with the idea that reproductive isolation is required for speciation.