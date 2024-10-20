Skip to main content
Overview of Animals definitions Flashcards

Overview of Animals definitions
  • Zygote

    A fertilized egg cell formed by the union of a sperm and an egg, which undergoes rapid cell divisions to develop into a multicellular organism.

  • Cleavage

    A series of rapid mitotic divisions in early embryonic development, resulting in a multicellular structure without an increase in overall size, leading to the formation of a blastula.

  • Blastula

    A hollow sphere of cells formed during early embryonic development, resulting from rapid mitotic divisions of a zygote.

  • Gastrulation

    The process in early embryonic development where a blastula reorganizes into a gastrula, forming three primary germ layers: ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm, which will develop into all tissues and organs.

  • Germ Layers

    Layers of cells in an embryo that differentiate into specific tissues and organs, forming the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm in triploblastic organisms.

  • Ectoderm

    The outermost germ layer in an embryo, forming structures such as the skin, brain, eyes, and nerves.

  • Endoderm

    The innermost germ layer in animal embryos, forming the lining of the digestive tract, liver, pancreas, and lungs.

  • Mesoderm

    The middle germ layer in an embryo that forms muscles, bones, blood, and connective tissues.

  • Protostome

    An organism whose blastopore develops into the mouth during early embryonic development, characterized by spiral and determinate cleavage.

  • Deuterostome

    An organism whose blastopore develops into the anus, with the mouth forming secondarily, and typically exhibits radial and indeterminate cleavage during embryonic development.

  • Coelom

    A body cavity derived entirely from the mesoderm, surrounding the digestive tract, and found only in triploblastic organisms.

  • Radial Symmetry

    A body plan where body parts are arranged around a central axis, allowing multiple planes to divide the organism into roughly identical halves.

  • Bilateral Symmetry

    A body plan where an organism can be divided into two mirror-image halves along a single plane, typically resulting in distinct left and right sides.

  • Notochord

    A flexible, rod-like structure in embryonic development that provides support and signals for the formation of the neural tube and vertebral column in chordates.

  • Neural Tube

    A hollow structure formed from the ectoderm folding inwards, which later differentiates into the brain and spinal cord during embryonic development.