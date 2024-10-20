Overview of Animals exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Multicellular Organisms composed of multiple cells.

Heterotrophic Organisms that obtain their nutrients by consuming other organisms.

Eukaryotes Organisms whose cells contain a nucleus and other organelles enclosed within membranes.

What is the difference between protostomes and deuterostomes? Protostomes develop the mouth from the blastopore, while deuterostomes develop the anus from the blastopore.

Cleavage A series of rapid mitotic divisions that lead to the formation of a blastula.

What are the three germ layers in triploblastic organisms? Ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.

Viviparous Organisms that nourish the embryo inside the parent and give birth to live offspring.

Oviparous Organisms that lay eggs, with embryos nourished by yolk.

What is a blastula? A hollow ball of cells formed during early embryonic development.

Gastrulation The process during embryonic development that forms the three germ layers.

Homeobox genes Genes that control the development of body plans in animals.

What is the function of the ectoderm? Forms the outer layer of the body, including skin, brain, and nerves.

Mesoderm The middle germ layer that forms muscles, bones, and the circulatory system.

Endoderm The inner germ layer that forms the lining of the digestive tract and other internal organs.

What is radial cleavage? A type of cleavage where the plane of cell division is parallel or perpendicular to the vertical axis of the embryo.

Spiral cleavage A type of cleavage where the plane of cell division is diagonal to the vertical axis of the embryo.

Indeterminate cleavage Cleavage where cells can develop into any type of cell in the organism.

Determinate cleavage Cleavage where cells have a predetermined fate and will differentiate into specific cell types.

What is a coelom? A body cavity completely surrounded by mesoderm.

Pseudo coelom A body cavity that is partially lined with mesoderm and endoderm.

Acoelomate An organism that lacks a body cavity.

What is bilateral symmetry? A body plan where the organism can be divided into two equal halves along one plane.

Radial symmetry A body plan where the organism can be divided into similar halves by multiple planes passing through the central axis.

Cephalization The concentration of nervous tissue at the anterior end of an organism, forming a brain.

What is a notochord? A primitive backbone structure that forms from the mesoderm.

Neural tube A hollow structure that develops into the brain and spinal cord.

What is segmentation in animals? The division of the body into repeated sections or segments.

Protostomes Animals in which the blastopore becomes the mouth.