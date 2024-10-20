Skip to main content
Overview of Animals exam Flashcards

Overview of Animals exam
  • Multicellular
    Organisms composed of multiple cells.
  • Heterotrophic
    Organisms that obtain their nutrients by consuming other organisms.
  • Eukaryotes
    Organisms whose cells contain a nucleus and other organelles enclosed within membranes.
  • What is the difference between protostomes and deuterostomes?
    Protostomes develop the mouth from the blastopore, while deuterostomes develop the anus from the blastopore.
  • Cleavage
    A series of rapid mitotic divisions that lead to the formation of a blastula.
  • What are the three germ layers in triploblastic organisms?
    Ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.
  • Viviparous
    Organisms that nourish the embryo inside the parent and give birth to live offspring.
  • Oviparous
    Organisms that lay eggs, with embryos nourished by yolk.
  • What is a blastula?
    A hollow ball of cells formed during early embryonic development.
  • Gastrulation
    The process during embryonic development that forms the three germ layers.
  • Homeobox genes
    Genes that control the development of body plans in animals.
  • What is the function of the ectoderm?
    Forms the outer layer of the body, including skin, brain, and nerves.
  • Mesoderm
    The middle germ layer that forms muscles, bones, and the circulatory system.
  • Endoderm
    The inner germ layer that forms the lining of the digestive tract and other internal organs.
  • What is radial cleavage?
    A type of cleavage where the plane of cell division is parallel or perpendicular to the vertical axis of the embryo.
  • Spiral cleavage
    A type of cleavage where the plane of cell division is diagonal to the vertical axis of the embryo.
  • Indeterminate cleavage
    Cleavage where cells can develop into any type of cell in the organism.
  • Determinate cleavage
    Cleavage where cells have a predetermined fate and will differentiate into specific cell types.
  • What is a coelom?
    A body cavity completely surrounded by mesoderm.
  • Pseudo coelom
    A body cavity that is partially lined with mesoderm and endoderm.
  • Acoelomate
    An organism that lacks a body cavity.
  • What is bilateral symmetry?
    A body plan where the organism can be divided into two equal halves along one plane.
  • Radial symmetry
    A body plan where the organism can be divided into similar halves by multiple planes passing through the central axis.
  • Cephalization
    The concentration of nervous tissue at the anterior end of an organism, forming a brain.
  • What is a notochord?
    A primitive backbone structure that forms from the mesoderm.
  • Neural tube
    A hollow structure that develops into the brain and spinal cord.
  • What is segmentation in animals?
    The division of the body into repeated sections or segments.
  • Protostomes
    Animals in which the blastopore becomes the mouth.
  • Deuterostomes
    Animals in which the blastopore becomes the anus.