Overview of Animals exam Flashcards
Back
Overview of Animals exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
- MulticellularOrganisms composed of multiple cells.
- HeterotrophicOrganisms that obtain their nutrients by consuming other organisms.
- EukaryotesOrganisms whose cells contain a nucleus and other organelles enclosed within membranes.
- What is the difference between protostomes and deuterostomes?Protostomes develop the mouth from the blastopore, while deuterostomes develop the anus from the blastopore.
- CleavageA series of rapid mitotic divisions that lead to the formation of a blastula.
- What are the three germ layers in triploblastic organisms?Ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.
- ViviparousOrganisms that nourish the embryo inside the parent and give birth to live offspring.
- OviparousOrganisms that lay eggs, with embryos nourished by yolk.
- What is a blastula?A hollow ball of cells formed during early embryonic development.
- GastrulationThe process during embryonic development that forms the three germ layers.
- Homeobox genesGenes that control the development of body plans in animals.
- What is the function of the ectoderm?Forms the outer layer of the body, including skin, brain, and nerves.
- MesodermThe middle germ layer that forms muscles, bones, and the circulatory system.
- EndodermThe inner germ layer that forms the lining of the digestive tract and other internal organs.
- What is radial cleavage?A type of cleavage where the plane of cell division is parallel or perpendicular to the vertical axis of the embryo.
- Spiral cleavageA type of cleavage where the plane of cell division is diagonal to the vertical axis of the embryo.
- Indeterminate cleavageCleavage where cells can develop into any type of cell in the organism.
- Determinate cleavageCleavage where cells have a predetermined fate and will differentiate into specific cell types.
- What is a coelom?A body cavity completely surrounded by mesoderm.
- Pseudo coelomA body cavity that is partially lined with mesoderm and endoderm.
- AcoelomateAn organism that lacks a body cavity.
- What is bilateral symmetry?A body plan where the organism can be divided into two equal halves along one plane.
- Radial symmetryA body plan where the organism can be divided into similar halves by multiple planes passing through the central axis.
- CephalizationThe concentration of nervous tissue at the anterior end of an organism, forming a brain.
- What is a notochord?A primitive backbone structure that forms from the mesoderm.
- Neural tubeA hollow structure that develops into the brain and spinal cord.
- What is segmentation in animals?The division of the body into repeated sections or segments.
- ProtostomesAnimals in which the blastopore becomes the mouth.
- DeuterostomesAnimals in which the blastopore becomes the anus.