Overview of Animals quiz #2 Flashcards
Overview of Animals quiz #2
Which characteristic do all organisms in the kingdom Animalia share?
All organisms in the kingdom Animalia are multicellular, heterotrophic eukaryotes that undergo complex embryonic development.Which type of symmetry does each of the following animals display: hydra, human, and sponge?
Hydra displays radial symmetry, humans display bilateral symmetry, and sponges often display asymmetry.What do all vertebrates and invertebrates have in common?
Both vertebrates and invertebrates are multicellular, heterotrophic eukaryotes that undergo embryonic development.Which of the following is not a characteristic of all animals? A) Multicellularity B) Heterotrophy C) Cell walls D) Motility
C) Cell wallsWhich of the following is not a feature common to most animals? A) Nervous system B) Cell walls C) Multicellularity D) Sexual reproduction
B) Cell wallsWhich two of these statements are true about mammals? A) All mammals lay eggs B) Mammals are viviparous C) Mammals have hair D) Mammals are ectothermic
B) Mammals are viviparous C) Mammals have hairWhich list of characteristics describes organisms classified as animals?
Multicellular, heterotrophic, eukaryotic, motile, and lacking cell walls.What clade includes all animals that have true tissues and body symmetry?
EumetazoaWhich of the following statements about marsupials in Australia is true?
Marsupials in Australia have evolved to fill various ecological niches similar to placental mammals elsewhere.What are the key (defining) features of jawed fishes?
Jawed fishes have jaws, paired fins, and a vertebral column.Which characteristic do all organisms in kingdom Animalia share?
All organisms in kingdom Animalia are multicellular, heterotrophic eukaryotes.Which of the following is a distinctive feature of arthropods? A) Segmented body B) Radial symmetry C) Lack of nervous system D) Cell walls
A) Segmented bodyWhat characteristics are found in vertebrates?
Vertebrates have a vertebral column, a central nervous system, and are mostly deuterostomes.Which of the following statements describes sponges? A) They have a nervous system B) They are asymmetrical C) They have true tissues D) They are protostomes
B) They are asymmetricalWhich phylum is characterized by animals that have a segmented body?
Phylum AnnelidaAll members of the phylum Arthropoda have which of the following characteristics? A) Radial symmetry B) Segmented body C) Lack of nervous system D) Cell walls
B) Segmented bodyWhich of the following is (are) unique to animals? A) Multicellularity B) Nervous system C) Cell walls D) Photosynthesis
B) Nervous systemWhat are the characteristics of amphibians?
Amphibians have moist skin, undergo metamorphosis, and typically have a life cycle that includes both aquatic and terrestrial stages.How many dorsal fins do lobe-fin fish have?
Lobe-fin fish typically have one dorsal fin.Which of the following characteristics is unique to animals? A) Multicellularity B) Nervous system C) Cell walls D) Photosynthesis
B) Nervous systemWhich of the following statements applies to both nematodes and arthropods?
Both nematodes and arthropods have a segmented body plan.Which of the following statements is true of annelids?
Annelids have a segmented body and a true coelom.What are the major groups of bony fish?
The major groups of bony fish are ray-finned fish and lobe-finned fish.How often can the mechanism in the nematocyst be triggered?
The mechanism in the nematocyst can be triggered once before it needs to be reset.Which of these animals has a radially symmetrical body plan? A) Human B) Hydra C) Earthworm D) Fish
B) HydraWhich of the following sets of animals contains only gnathostomes? A) Sharks, rays, and skates B) Lampreys and hagfish C) Starfish and sea urchins D) Jellyfish and corals
A) Sharks, rays, and skatesWhich statement best explains why invertebrates often have outer skeletons but vertebrates do not?
Invertebrates often have outer skeletons for protection and support, while vertebrates have an internal vertebral column for support.Which of the following is not a characteristic of animals? A) Multicellularity B) Heterotrophy C) Cell walls D) Motility
C) Cell wallsWhat are the three body parts of a mollusk?
The three body parts of a mollusk are the mantle, the visceral mass, and the foot.What are the key characteristics of arthropods?
Arthropods have a segmented body, an exoskeleton, and jointed appendages.What is the mantle of a mollusk?
The mantle of a mollusk is a significant part of its anatomy that secretes the shell and forms a cavity for respiration and excretion.Animals of one common phylum are not bilaterians but are eumetazoans. What phylum is it?
Phylum CnidariaWhich of the following invertebrates is most closely related to the vertebrates?
Cephalochordates, such as lancelets, are most closely related to vertebrates.Most animals feed on which of the following? A) Plants B) Other animals C) Detritus D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich mammals are oviparous?
Monotremes, such as the platypus and echidna, are oviparous mammals.Which of the following statements about bilaterian animals is true?
Bilaterian animals have bilateral symmetry and three germ layers.Why do arthropods molt?
Arthropods molt to shed their exoskeleton and allow for growth.Which organisms are herbivores?
Herbivores are organisms that primarily consume plants.Which major group of animals includes the flatworms and rotifers?
The major group of animals that includes flatworms and rotifers is the Lophotrochozoa.What animals eat both producers and consumers? Select 3.
Omnivores, such as bears, humans, and raccoons, eat both producers and consumers.