Overview of Animals quiz #3 Flashcards

Overview of Animals quiz #3

Overview of Animals quiz #3
  • What characteristics of nematocysts make them effective for hunting and defense?
    Nematocysts are effective for hunting and defense due to their ability to rapidly discharge and inject toxins.
  • Which of the following accurately describes the function of the radula in mollusks?
    The radula in mollusks is used for feeding, scraping or cutting food before ingestion.
  • What type of symmetry do mollusks have?
    Mollusks typically have bilateral symmetry.
  • Which organs are found in the visceral mass of a mollusk?
    The visceral mass of a mollusk contains the digestive, reproductive, and excretory organs.
  • Which of the following is characteristic of all birds?
    All birds have feathers.
  • What do most sessile animals eat?
    Most sessile animals are filter feeders, consuming plankton and other small particles from the water.
  • What animals rely solely on intracellular digestion to obtain nutrients?
    Sponges rely solely on intracellular digestion to obtain nutrients.
  • All members of the phylum Arthropoda have what characteristics?
    All members of the phylum Arthropoda have a segmented body, an exoskeleton, and jointed appendages.
  • Which statement best describes the appendages of an arthropod?
    Arthropod appendages are jointed and specialized for various functions such as locomotion, feeding, and sensory reception.
  • Can you identify key arthropod features?
    Key arthropod features include a segmented body, exoskeleton, and jointed appendages.
  • What are the three distinct characteristics of fish?
    Fish are characterized by gills, fins, and a streamlined body.
  • Which is a characteristic of an insect?
    Insects have a three-part body structure: head, thorax, and abdomen.
  • Which of these invertebrates has a mantle and a foot?
    Mollusks have a mantle and a foot.
  • What is a characteristic of all amphibians?
    All amphibians have moist skin and typically undergo metamorphosis.
  • Which of the following animals are ruminants?
    Ruminants include animals like cows, sheep, and deer.
  • What are the five pairs of legs in decapods called?
    The five pairs of legs in decapods are called pereopods.
  • Which of the following are common adaptations for deep-sea bony fish species?
    Common adaptations include bioluminescence, large mouths, and slow metabolism.
  • What advantages do animals with jaws have?
    Animals with jaws have the advantage of more efficient feeding and the ability to capture and process a wider variety of prey.
  • What animal does not typically have rabies?
    Fish do not typically have rabies.
  • Which animal is known to have 3 hearts?
    Octopuses are known to have 3 hearts.
  • Which group of invertebrates is most closely related to vertebrates?
    Cephalochordates, such as lancelets, are most closely related to vertebrates.
  • Which of the following organisms is most likely to be a diploblast?
    Cnidarians, such as jellyfish, are most likely to be diploblasts.
  • Which of these is not an advantage of the arthropod exoskeleton?
    The exoskeleton does not allow for continuous growth without molting.
  • Which of the following is not true of animals that have open circulatory systems?
    It is not true that open circulatory systems are more efficient than closed circulatory systems.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of all reptiles?
    All reptiles have scales.
  • Which of the following are key (defining) features of jawed fishes?
    Jawed fishes have jaws, paired fins, and a vertebral column.
  • Which of the following is unique to animals? A) Multicellularity B) Nervous system C) Cell walls D) Photosynthesis
    B) Nervous system
  • Which animals have a cylindrical body that is tapered at both ends?
    Nematodes have a cylindrical body that is tapered at both ends.
  • Which characteristics do all organisms in kingdoms Animalia share?
    All organisms in kingdom Animalia are multicellular, heterotrophic eukaryotes.
  • Which one of the following is a defining characteristic of animals but not of plants? A) Multicellularity B) Nervous system C) Cell walls D) Photosynthesis
    B) Nervous system
  • What are animals that eat herbivores called?
    Animals that eat herbivores are called carnivores.
  • Which set of traits distinguishes animals from other organisms?
    Animals are distinguished by being multicellular, heterotrophic, motile, and lacking cell walls.
  • Which of the following are characteristics found in all animals?
    All animals are multicellular, heterotrophic, and undergo embryonic development.
  • In what way are cnidarians more complex than sponges?
    Cnidarians have true tissues and a simple nervous system, unlike sponges.
  • What best explains why animals are considered monophyletic?
    Animals are considered monophyletic because they share a common ancestor and have similar developmental genes, such as homeobox genes.
  • What accurately describes animals with a segmented body plan?
    Animals with a segmented body plan have repeated body structures, such as annelids and arthropods.
  • Which mode of nutrition characteristic distinguishes animals from other eukaryotes?
    Animals are distinguished by ingesting food and digesting it internally.
  • How do hydras reproduce asexually?
    Hydras reproduce asexually through budding.
  • Which arthropod subgroup includes the spiders?
    The arthropod subgroup that includes spiders is Arachnida.
  • Which of the following are morphological characteristics of crustaceans?
    Crustaceans have a hard exoskeleton, two pairs of antennae, and biramous appendages.