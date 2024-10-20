Overview of Animals quiz #3 Flashcards
Overview of Animals quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
What characteristics of nematocysts make them effective for hunting and defense?
Nematocysts are effective for hunting and defense due to their ability to rapidly discharge and inject toxins.Which of the following accurately describes the function of the radula in mollusks?
The radula in mollusks is used for feeding, scraping or cutting food before ingestion.What type of symmetry do mollusks have?
Mollusks typically have bilateral symmetry.Which organs are found in the visceral mass of a mollusk?
The visceral mass of a mollusk contains the digestive, reproductive, and excretory organs.Which of the following is characteristic of all birds?
All birds have feathers.What do most sessile animals eat?
Most sessile animals are filter feeders, consuming plankton and other small particles from the water.What animals rely solely on intracellular digestion to obtain nutrients?
Sponges rely solely on intracellular digestion to obtain nutrients.All members of the phylum Arthropoda have what characteristics?
All members of the phylum Arthropoda have a segmented body, an exoskeleton, and jointed appendages.Which statement best describes the appendages of an arthropod?
Arthropod appendages are jointed and specialized for various functions such as locomotion, feeding, and sensory reception.Can you identify key arthropod features?
Key arthropod features include a segmented body, exoskeleton, and jointed appendages.What are the three distinct characteristics of fish?
Fish are characterized by gills, fins, and a streamlined body.Which is a characteristic of an insect?
Insects have a three-part body structure: head, thorax, and abdomen.Which of these invertebrates has a mantle and a foot?
Mollusks have a mantle and a foot.What is a characteristic of all amphibians?
All amphibians have moist skin and typically undergo metamorphosis.Which of the following animals are ruminants?
Ruminants include animals like cows, sheep, and deer.What are the five pairs of legs in decapods called?
The five pairs of legs in decapods are called pereopods.Which of the following are common adaptations for deep-sea bony fish species?
Common adaptations include bioluminescence, large mouths, and slow metabolism.What advantages do animals with jaws have?
Animals with jaws have the advantage of more efficient feeding and the ability to capture and process a wider variety of prey.What animal does not typically have rabies?
Fish do not typically have rabies.Which animal is known to have 3 hearts?
Octopuses are known to have 3 hearts.Which group of invertebrates is most closely related to vertebrates?
Cephalochordates, such as lancelets, are most closely related to vertebrates.Which of the following organisms is most likely to be a diploblast?
Cnidarians, such as jellyfish, are most likely to be diploblasts.Which of these is not an advantage of the arthropod exoskeleton?
The exoskeleton does not allow for continuous growth without molting.Which of the following is not true of animals that have open circulatory systems?
It is not true that open circulatory systems are more efficient than closed circulatory systems.Which of the following is a characteristic of all reptiles?
All reptiles have scales.Which of the following are key (defining) features of jawed fishes?
Jawed fishes have jaws, paired fins, and a vertebral column.Which of the following is unique to animals? A) Multicellularity B) Nervous system C) Cell walls D) Photosynthesis
B) Nervous systemWhich animals have a cylindrical body that is tapered at both ends?
Nematodes have a cylindrical body that is tapered at both ends.Which characteristics do all organisms in kingdoms Animalia share?
All organisms in kingdom Animalia are multicellular, heterotrophic eukaryotes.Which one of the following is a defining characteristic of animals but not of plants? A) Multicellularity B) Nervous system C) Cell walls D) Photosynthesis
B) Nervous systemWhat are animals that eat herbivores called?
Animals that eat herbivores are called carnivores.Which set of traits distinguishes animals from other organisms?
Animals are distinguished by being multicellular, heterotrophic, motile, and lacking cell walls.Which of the following are characteristics found in all animals?
All animals are multicellular, heterotrophic, and undergo embryonic development.In what way are cnidarians more complex than sponges?
Cnidarians have true tissues and a simple nervous system, unlike sponges.What best explains why animals are considered monophyletic?
Animals are considered monophyletic because they share a common ancestor and have similar developmental genes, such as homeobox genes.What accurately describes animals with a segmented body plan?
Animals with a segmented body plan have repeated body structures, such as annelids and arthropods.Which mode of nutrition characteristic distinguishes animals from other eukaryotes?
Animals are distinguished by ingesting food and digesting it internally.How do hydras reproduce asexually?
Hydras reproduce asexually through budding.Which arthropod subgroup includes the spiders?
The arthropod subgroup that includes spiders is Arachnida.Which of the following are morphological characteristics of crustaceans?
Crustaceans have a hard exoskeleton, two pairs of antennae, and biramous appendages.