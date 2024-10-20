Overview of Animals quiz #4 Flashcards
Overview of Animals quiz #4
Why is it necessary for arthropods to molt?
Arthropods need to molt to shed their exoskeleton and allow for growth.What animals have a pseudocoelom?
Nematodes have a pseudocoelom.Which of the following are characteristics of centipedes?
Centipedes have a segmented body, one pair of legs per segment, and are carnivorous.What feature is found in all mollusks?
All mollusks have a mantle.Which animal has a single-loop circulation?
Fish have a single-loop circulation.Which one of the following terms applies to the phylum Mollusca? A) Segmentation B) Radial symmetry C) Mantle D) Exoskeleton
C) MantleWhich organism is an herbivore?
Cows are herbivores.Which arthropod subgroup includes animals with six legs?
The arthropod subgroup that includes animals with six legs is Insecta.Which two groups of vertebrates are warm-blooded?
Birds and mammals are warm-blooded vertebrates.Which of these worms are segmented?
Annelids are segmented worms.Which of the following is a characteristic of jellyfish?
Jellyfish have radial symmetry and tentacles with nematocysts.