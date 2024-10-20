Overview of Animals quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Overview of Animals quiz #4

Overview of Animals quiz #4
  • Why is it necessary for arthropods to molt?
    Arthropods need to molt to shed their exoskeleton and allow for growth.
  • What animals have a pseudocoelom?
    Nematodes have a pseudocoelom.
  • Which of the following are characteristics of centipedes?
    Centipedes have a segmented body, one pair of legs per segment, and are carnivorous.
  • What feature is found in all mollusks?
    All mollusks have a mantle.
  • Which animal has a single-loop circulation?
    Fish have a single-loop circulation.
  • Which one of the following terms applies to the phylum Mollusca? A) Segmentation B) Radial symmetry C) Mantle D) Exoskeleton
    C) Mantle
  • Which organism is an herbivore?
    Cows are herbivores.
  • Which arthropod subgroup includes animals with six legs?
    The arthropod subgroup that includes animals with six legs is Insecta.
  • Which two groups of vertebrates are warm-blooded?
    Birds and mammals are warm-blooded vertebrates.
  • Which of these worms are segmented?
    Annelids are segmented worms.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of jellyfish?
    Jellyfish have radial symmetry and tentacles with nematocysts.