Overview of Animals quiz #5 Flashcards

Describe the three primary germ layers found in triploblastic animals and the main tissues or organs each layer forms.
The ectoderm forms the outer layer, giving rise to skin and nervous system; the mesoderm forms the middle layer, producing muscles, bones, and organs; the endoderm forms the inner layer, creating the lining of the digestive tract and associated organs.
What are the three primary germ layers found in triploblastic animals, and what main tissues or organs does each form?
The ectoderm forms the outer layer (skin, nervous system), the mesoderm forms the middle layer (muscles, bones, organs), and the endoderm forms the inner layer (lining of the digestive tract and associated organs).
How do protostomes and deuterostomes differ in the fate of the blastopore during embryonic development?
In protostomes, the blastopore becomes the mouth, while in deuterostomes, it becomes the anus.
What is the main difference between spiral and radial cleavage in animal embryos?
Spiral cleavage has cells arranged diagonally and not directly on top of each other (seen in protostomes), while radial cleavage has cells stacked directly above one another (seen in deuterostomes).
What is the difference between determinate and indeterminate cleavage?
Determinate cleavage results in cells with fixed developmental fates, while indeterminate cleavage produces cells that can develop into any cell type.
What distinguishes diploblastic from triploblastic animals in terms of germ layers?
Diploblastic animals have two germ layers (ectoderm and endoderm), while triploblastic animals have three (ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm).
What is a coelom, and from which germ layer does it develop?
A coelom is a body cavity that surrounds the digestive tract and is derived entirely from the mesoderm.
How do coelomates, pseudocoelomates, and acoelomates differ in their body cavity structure?
Coelomates have a true coelom (body cavity within mesoderm), pseudocoelomates have a cavity between mesoderm and endoderm, and acoelomates lack a body cavity.
What is cephalization, and why is it significant in animal evolution?
Cephalization is the concentration of nervous tissue at the anterior end, leading to the development of a head and brain, which is significant for sensory processing and movement.
What is the difference between a nerve net and a central nervous system in animals?
A nerve net is a diffuse arrangement of nerves found in radially symmetric animals, while a central nervous system is a centralized bundle of nerves found in bilaterally symmetric animals.