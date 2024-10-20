Pedigrees quiz #2 Flashcards

A pedigree is a family tree chart used to track phenotypes across generations, with circles representing females and squares for males. Shaded shapes indicate affected individuals.
Pedigree analysis is typically used to study which of the following traits? A) Physical traits B) Genetic traits C) Behavioral traits D) Environmental traits
B) Genetic traits
Why are pedigrees useful in understanding how organisms inherit traits?
Pedigrees are useful because they help track the inheritance patterns of genetic traits across generations, allowing for the analysis of how traits are passed down in families.
What is the inheritance pattern of the disorder shown in the pedigree?
The inheritance pattern can be determined by analyzing the distribution of affected individuals across generations and their relationships, such as autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, or sex-linked.
How might a pedigree aid a scientist?
A pedigree aids a scientist by providing a visual representation of family relationships and the inheritance of specific traits, which can be used to study genetic disorders and predict future occurrences.
How many generations are shown in this pedigree?
The number of generations is determined by counting the distinct levels of individuals from the top (oldest generation) to the bottom (youngest generation) in the pedigree chart.
The pedigrees are for a rare autosomal trait. What is the chance that individual A is a carrier?
The chance that individual A is a carrier depends on the inheritance pattern of the trait and the genotypes of the parents, which can be inferred from the pedigree.
What is the most likely mode of inheritance for the trait shown in this pedigree?
The most likely mode of inheritance can be determined by analyzing the pattern of affected individuals, such as whether it skips generations (recessive) or appears in every generation (dominant).
What information can be obtained from a human pedigree?
A human pedigree provides information on family relationships, the presence or absence of specific traits, and the inheritance patterns of those traits across generations.
What pattern of inheritance is shown in the pedigree?
The pattern of inheritance is determined by analyzing the distribution of affected individuals and their relationships, which can indicate autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, or sex-linked inheritance.
Which of the following is a characteristic of an autosomal dominant disorder pedigree? A) Trait skips generations B) Affected individuals have unaffected parents C) Trait appears in every generation D) Only males are affected
C) Trait appears in every generation
How many generations are represented in this pedigree?
How many females in this pedigree have this trait?
The number of females with the trait is determined by counting the shaded circles in the pedigree chart.
Based on this pedigree, what can be inferred about the inheritance pattern?
The inheritance pattern can be inferred by analyzing the distribution of affected individuals and their relationships, such as whether it is autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, or sex-linked.
In the pedigree shown here, what is the relationship between individuals 7 and 4?
Individuals 7 and 4 are siblings, specifically sisters, as they are both females connected to the same set of parents.