pH Scale exam Flashcards

pH Scale exam
  • pH Scale

    A scale ranging from 0 to 14 that measures hydrogen ion concentration.

  • What does a pH below 7 indicate?

    Acidity

  • What does a pH above 7 signify?

    Basicity

  • Neutral pH

    A pH of 7

  • Buffers

    Substances that resist changes in pH when acids or bases are added.

  • Bicarbonate Buffer System

    A buffer system in blood that helps maintain pH around 7.

  • Why is pH important for biological processes?

    Because many biological processes are strongly affected by hydrogen ion concentration.

  • What happens when pH is lower than 7?

    The solution is acidic.

  • What happens when pH is higher than 7?

    The solution is basic.

  • Inverse Proportionality in pH

    When pH is low, hydrogen ion concentration is high, and vice versa.

  • Hydroxide Ion Concentration

    Directly proportional to pH; higher pH means higher hydroxide ion concentration.

  • What is the pH of pure water?

    7 (Neutral)

  • Effect of pH on living organisms

    Even slight pH shifts can be harmful.

  • How do buffers maintain pH?

    By either accepting or donating hydrogen ions.

  • What is the pH of lemon juice?

    Around 2

  • What is the pH of ocean water?

    About 8 (slightly basic)

  • What is the pH of ammonia?

    About 12 (basic)

  • What is the pH of black coffee?

    Around 5 (slightly acidic)

  • What does a high pH indicate about hydrogen ion concentration?

    Low hydrogen ion concentration

  • What does a low pH indicate about hydrogen ion concentration?

    High hydrogen ion concentration

  • Homeostasis

    The maintenance of stable internal conditions, such as pH.

  • What is the role of HCO3-in the bicarbonate buffer system?

    It can accept hydrogen ions to decrease their concentration.

  • What is the role of HHCO3 in the bicarbonate buffer system?

    It can donate hydrogen ions to increase their concentration.

  • Why do living organisms need buffers?

    To maintain pH around 7 and prevent harmful pH changes.

  • What is the pH of battery acid?

    Very low (highly acidic)

  • What is the pH of baking soda?

    Slightly basic

  • What is the pH of milk?

    Slightly acidic

  • What is the pH of drain cleaner?

    About 14 (highly basic)

  • What does the pH scale measure?

    Hydrogen ion concentration in a solution.