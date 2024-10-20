Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

pH Scale quiz #1 Flashcards

pH Scale quiz #1
1/11

  • What is the typical pH value maintained by most living organisms?

    Most living organisms maintain a pH value around 7, which is neutral.

  • Why is it harmful for living organisms if the pH changes significantly?

    Significant changes in pH can be harmful because they can disrupt cellular processes and homeostasis.

  • What are buffers and what role do they play in living organisms?

    Buffers are substances that resist changes in pH, helping to maintain homeostasis in living organisms.

  • How do buffers respond when acids or bases are added to a solution?

    Buffers resist changes in pH by either accepting or donating hydrogen ions when acids or bases are added.

  • What is the pH range of the pH scale?

    The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, with 0 being acidic, 14 being basic, and 7 being neutral.

  • What happens to the pH of a solution if the concentration of hydrogen ions increases?

    If the concentration of hydrogen ions increases, the pH of the solution decreases, making it more acidic.

  • What is the bicarbonate buffer system and where is it found?

    The bicarbonate buffer system is found in blood and helps maintain its pH by regulating hydrogen ion concentration.

  • How does HCO3- function in the bicarbonate buffer system when hydrogen ion concentration is high?

    HCO3- accepts hydrogen ions, which increases the pH and makes the solution less acidic.

  • What does HCO3-do when the hydrogen ion concentration is too low?

    HCO3- donates hydrogen ions, which decreases the pH and makes the solution more acidic.

  • how does the ph of the solution on the right compare with that of the solution on the left?
    To compare the pH of two solutions, you need to know their hydrogen ion concentrations. A lower pH indicates a higher concentration of hydrogen ions, making the solution more acidic. Conversely, a higher pH indicates a lower concentration of hydrogen ions, making the solution more basic. Without specific pH values or hydrogen ion concentrations, we cannot determine which solution is more acidic or basic.
  • which of the following graphs describes the relationship between [h3o+] and ph?
    The relationship between [H3O+] (hydronium ion concentration) and pH is inversely proportional. As [H3O+] increases, the pH decreases, indicating a more acidic solution. Conversely, as [H3O+] decreases, the pH increases, indicating a more basic solution. A graph depicting this relationship would show a downward slope, where high [H3O+] corresponds to low pH values and low [H3O+] corresponds to high pH values.