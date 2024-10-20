Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Phases of Mitosis exam Flashcards

Back
Phases of Mitosis exam
How well do you know this?
1/28

  • Mitosis

    An asexual process involving the division of a diploid somatic cell's nucleus, resulting in two genetically identical diploid cells.

  • What is the first phase of mitosis?

    Prophase

  • Prophase

    The phase where chromatin condenses into distinct chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.

  • What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase?

    It degrades or breaks down.

  • Prometaphase

    The phase where the nuclear envelope breaks down and the mitotic spindle attaches to the chromosomes via kinetochore proteins.

  • What is the metaphase plate?

    The equator or middle of the cell where chromosomes align during metaphase.

  • Metaphase

    The phase where chromosomes align in the middle of the cell in a single file row.

  • What is the key event in anaphase?

    Sister chromatids are pulled apart towards opposite ends of the cell.

  • Anaphase

    The phase where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.

  • What happens to the mitotic spindle during telophase?

    It degrades or breaks down.

  • Telophase

    The final phase where chromosomes revert to chromatin, the nuclear envelope reforms, and two nuclei are formed.

  • What is the role of the centrosome?

    To form the mitotic spindle.

  • What is the centromere?

    The waist position of the chromosomes where sister chromatids are linked.

  • What is the significance of the nucleolus disappearing during prophase?

    Ribosome synthesis stops.

  • What is cytokinesis?

    The process that follows mitosis, involving the division of the cytoplasm to form two separate daughter cells.

  • What is the mnemonic to remember the order of mitosis phases?

    Prophase, Prometaphase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase (PPMAT).

  • What happens to chromosomes during prophase?

    They condense from chromatin into distinct chromosomes.

  • What attaches to the kinetochore proteins during prometaphase?

    The mitotic spindle.

  • What is the main event of metaphase?

    Chromosomes align in the middle of the cell.

  • What is the main event of anaphase?

    Sister chromatids are pulled apart.

  • What reforms during telophase?

    The nuclear envelope and nucleolus.

  • What is the function of the mitotic spindle?

    To move the DNA around during mitosis.

  • What happens to the chromatin during telophase?

    It reverts back to the loosely coiled state.

  • What is the role of kinetochore proteins?

    They allow the mitotic spindle to attach to the chromosomes.

  • What is the significance of the metaphase plate?

    It is where chromosomes align during metaphase.

  • What happens to the cell during anaphase?

    The cell starts to stretch and divide.

  • What is the final outcome of mitosis?

    Two genetically identical diploid cells.

  • What is the difference between centromere and centrosome?

    Centromere is the waist position of chromosomes; centrosome forms the mitotic spindle.