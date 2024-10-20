Phases of Mitosis exam Flashcards
Mitosis
An asexual process involving the division of a diploid somatic cell's nucleus, resulting in two genetically identical diploid cells.
What is the first phase of mitosis?
The phase where chromatin condenses into distinct chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.
What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase?
It degrades or breaks down.
The phase where the nuclear envelope breaks down and the mitotic spindle attaches to the chromosomes via kinetochore proteins.
What is the metaphase plate?
The equator or middle of the cell where chromosomes align during metaphase.
The phase where chromosomes align in the middle of the cell in a single file row.
What is the key event in anaphase?
Sister chromatids are pulled apart towards opposite ends of the cell.
The phase where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.
What happens to the mitotic spindle during telophase?
It degrades or breaks down.
The final phase where chromosomes revert to chromatin, the nuclear envelope reforms, and two nuclei are formed.
What is the role of the centrosome?
To form the mitotic spindle.
What is the centromere?
The waist position of the chromosomes where sister chromatids are linked.
What is the significance of the nucleolus disappearing during prophase?
Ribosome synthesis stops.
What is cytokinesis?
The process that follows mitosis, involving the division of the cytoplasm to form two separate daughter cells.
What is the mnemonic to remember the order of mitosis phases?
Prophase, Prometaphase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase (PPMAT).
What happens to chromosomes during prophase?
They condense from chromatin into distinct chromosomes.
What attaches to the kinetochore proteins during prometaphase?
The mitotic spindle.
What is the main event of metaphase?
Chromosomes align in the middle of the cell.
What is the main event of anaphase?
Sister chromatids are pulled apart.
What reforms during telophase?
The nuclear envelope and nucleolus.
What is the function of the mitotic spindle?
To move the DNA around during mitosis.
What happens to the chromatin during telophase?
It reverts back to the loosely coiled state.
What is the role of kinetochore proteins?
They allow the mitotic spindle to attach to the chromosomes.
What is the significance of the metaphase plate?
It is where chromosomes align during metaphase.
What happens to the cell during anaphase?
The cell starts to stretch and divide.
What is the final outcome of mitosis?
Two genetically identical diploid cells.
What is the difference between centromere and centrosome?
Centromere is the waist position of chromosomes; centrosome forms the mitotic spindle.