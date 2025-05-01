Phases of Mitosis quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the main event that occurs during prometaphase? The nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores on chromosomes.

What is the significance of the mitotic spindle lengthening during anaphase? Spindle lengthening stretches the cell, aiding in the physical separation of daughter cells.

What is the role of the nucleolus during telophase? The nucleolus reforms, resuming ribosome synthesis in the newly formed nuclei.

What is the importance of chromosome decondensation during telophase? Decondensation allows the DNA to return to its functional state for gene expression and replication.

What is the function of the spindle fibers during chromosome alignment? Spindle fibers move and align chromosomes at the metaphase plate.

What is the significance of the cell having two nuclei at the end of mitosis? Having two nuclei ensures each daughter cell will receive a complete set of genetic material after cytokinesis.