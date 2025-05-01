Phases of Mitosis quiz #10 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #10
What is the main event that occurs during prometaphase?
The nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores on chromosomes.What is the significance of the mitotic spindle lengthening during anaphase?
Spindle lengthening stretches the cell, aiding in the physical separation of daughter cells.What is the role of the nucleolus during telophase?
The nucleolus reforms, resuming ribosome synthesis in the newly formed nuclei.What is the importance of chromosome decondensation during telophase?
Decondensation allows the DNA to return to its functional state for gene expression and replication.What is the function of the spindle fibers during chromosome alignment?
Spindle fibers move and align chromosomes at the metaphase plate.What is the significance of the cell having two nuclei at the end of mitosis?
Having two nuclei ensures each daughter cell will receive a complete set of genetic material after cytokinesis.What is the main difference between the events of telophase and prophase?
Telophase reverses the events of prophase: chromosomes decondense, the nuclear envelope reforms, and the spindle breaks down.What is the role of the centromere in chromosome movement?
The centromere serves as the attachment site for spindle fibers, enabling chromosome movement during mitosis.What is the importance of the nuclear envelope breaking down during mitosis?
Breaking down the nuclear envelope allows spindle fibers to access and move chromosomes.What is the function of the mitotic spindle during prometaphase?
The mitotic spindle attaches to kinetochores, preparing chromosomes for alignment and separation.What is the significance of the nucleolus reforming during telophase?
Reformation of the nucleolus restores ribosome synthesis in the daughter nuclei.What is the main event that occurs during metaphase?
Chromosomes align in a single row at the metaphase plate.What is the importance of the spindle fibers attaching to kinetochores?
Attachment ensures accurate movement and segregation of chromosomes during mitosis.What is the function of the centrosome during mitosis?
The centrosome organizes the mitotic spindle, which is essential for chromosome movement.What is the significance of the cell being diploid before and after mitosis?
Maintaining diploidy ensures genetic consistency and proper function in somatic cells.What is the role of the mitotic spindle during chromosome segregation?
The mitotic spindle separates sister chromatids and moves them to opposite poles.What is the importance of the nuclear envelope reforming at each pole during telophase?
Reforming the nuclear envelope encloses the genetic material, creating two distinct nuclei.What is the function of the centromere during metaphase?
The centromere holds sister chromatids together and serves as the attachment site for spindle fibers.What is the significance of the mitotic spindle breaking down during telophase?
Spindle breakdown marks the end of chromosome movement and prepares the cell for cytokinesis.What is the main event that occurs during anaphase?
Sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.What is the importance of chromosome alignment in a single row during metaphase?
Single row alignment ensures equal distribution of chromosomes to each daughter cell.What is the function of the nucleolus during interphase and what happens to it during mitosis?
The nucleolus synthesizes ribosomes during interphase; it disappears during prophase and reforms during telophase.What is the significance of the cell having two nuclei at the end of telophase?
Two nuclei ensure that each daughter cell will receive a complete set of genetic material after cytokinesis.What is the main difference between mitosis and meiosis in terms of chromosome number in daughter cells?
Mitosis produces diploid daughter cells, while meiosis produces haploid daughter cells.What is the role of the mitotic spindle during prophase?
The mitotic spindle begins to form and prepares to move chromosomes during later phases.What is the importance of the nuclear envelope during interphase?
The nuclear envelope protects the genetic material and regulates exchange between the nucleus and cytoplasm.What is the function of the centromere during prometaphase?
The centromere provides the site for kinetochore formation and spindle fiber attachment.What is the significance of the mitotic spindle in ensuring genetic stability?
The mitotic spindle ensures accurate segregation of chromosomes, maintaining genetic stability in daughter cells.What is the main event that occurs during prophase?
Chromatin condenses into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.What is the importance of centrosome migration to opposite poles during prophase?
Migration establishes the poles for spindle attachment and chromosome movement.What is the function of the kinetochore during chromosome movement?
The kinetochore attaches chromosomes to spindle fibers, enabling their movement during mitosis.What is the significance of the nuclear envelope breaking down during prometaphase?
It allows spindle fibers to access and attach to chromosomes for proper segregation.What is the main event that occurs during telophase?
Chromosomes decondense, the nuclear envelope and nucleolus reform, and the spindle breaks down.What is the importance of the metaphase plate in mitosis?
The metaphase plate ensures chromosomes are properly aligned for equal segregation.What is the function of the mitotic spindle during prometaphase?
The spindle attaches to kinetochores, preparing chromosomes for alignment and separation.What is the significance of the nucleolus reforming during telophase?
It restores ribosome synthesis in the daughter nuclei.What is the main event that occurs during metaphase?
Chromosomes align at the metaphase plate in the center of the cell.What is the importance of spindle fiber attachment to kinetochores?
Attachment ensures accurate chromosome movement and segregation during mitosis.What is the function of the centrosome during mitosis?
The centrosome organizes the mitotic spindle for chromosome movement.What is the significance of the cell being diploid before and after mitosis?
It maintains genetic consistency and proper function in somatic cells.