Phases of Mitosis quiz #10 Flashcards

Phases of Mitosis quiz #10
  • What is the main event that occurs during prometaphase?
    The nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores on chromosomes.
  • What is the significance of the mitotic spindle lengthening during anaphase?
    Spindle lengthening stretches the cell, aiding in the physical separation of daughter cells.
  • What is the role of the nucleolus during telophase?
    The nucleolus reforms, resuming ribosome synthesis in the newly formed nuclei.
  • What is the importance of chromosome decondensation during telophase?
    Decondensation allows the DNA to return to its functional state for gene expression and replication.
  • What is the function of the spindle fibers during chromosome alignment?
    Spindle fibers move and align chromosomes at the metaphase plate.
  • What is the significance of the cell having two nuclei at the end of mitosis?
    Having two nuclei ensures each daughter cell will receive a complete set of genetic material after cytokinesis.
  • What is the main difference between the events of telophase and prophase?
    Telophase reverses the events of prophase: chromosomes decondense, the nuclear envelope reforms, and the spindle breaks down.
  • What is the role of the centromere in chromosome movement?
    The centromere serves as the attachment site for spindle fibers, enabling chromosome movement during mitosis.
  • What is the importance of the nuclear envelope breaking down during mitosis?
    Breaking down the nuclear envelope allows spindle fibers to access and move chromosomes.
  • What is the role of the mitotic spindle during chromosome segregation?
    The mitotic spindle separates sister chromatids and moves them to opposite poles.
  • What is the importance of the nuclear envelope reforming at each pole during telophase?
    Reforming the nuclear envelope encloses the genetic material, creating two distinct nuclei.
  • What is the function of the centromere during metaphase?
    The centromere holds sister chromatids together and serves as the attachment site for spindle fibers.
  • What is the significance of the mitotic spindle breaking down during telophase?
    Spindle breakdown marks the end of chromosome movement and prepares the cell for cytokinesis.
  • What is the main event that occurs during anaphase?
    Sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.
  • What is the importance of chromosome alignment in a single row during metaphase?
    Single row alignment ensures equal distribution of chromosomes to each daughter cell.
  • What is the function of the nucleolus during interphase and what happens to it during mitosis?
    The nucleolus synthesizes ribosomes during interphase; it disappears during prophase and reforms during telophase.
  • What is the main difference between mitosis and meiosis in terms of chromosome number in daughter cells?
    Mitosis produces diploid daughter cells, while meiosis produces haploid daughter cells.
  • What is the role of the mitotic spindle during prophase?
    The mitotic spindle begins to form and prepares to move chromosomes during later phases.
  • What is the importance of the nuclear envelope during interphase?
    The nuclear envelope protects the genetic material and regulates exchange between the nucleus and cytoplasm.
  • What is the function of the centromere during prometaphase?
    The centromere provides the site for kinetochore formation and spindle fiber attachment.
  • What is the significance of the mitotic spindle in ensuring genetic stability?
    The mitotic spindle ensures accurate segregation of chromosomes, maintaining genetic stability in daughter cells.
  • What is the main event that occurs during prophase?
    Chromatin condenses into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.
  • What is the importance of centrosome migration to opposite poles during prophase?
    Migration establishes the poles for spindle attachment and chromosome movement.
  • What is the function of the kinetochore during chromosome movement?
    The kinetochore attaches chromosomes to spindle fibers, enabling their movement during mitosis.
  • What is the significance of the nuclear envelope breaking down during prometaphase?
    It allows spindle fibers to access and attach to chromosomes for proper segregation.
  • What is the main event that occurs during telophase?
    Chromosomes decondense, the nuclear envelope and nucleolus reform, and the spindle breaks down.
  • What is the importance of the metaphase plate in mitosis?
    The metaphase plate ensures chromosomes are properly aligned for equal segregation.
