Phases of Mitosis quiz #11 Flashcards

What is the role of the mitotic spindle during chromosome segregation? The spindle separates sister chromatids and moves them to opposite poles.

What is the importance of the nuclear envelope reforming at each pole during telophase? It encloses the genetic material, creating two distinct nuclei.

What is the function of the centromere during metaphase? It holds sister chromatids together and serves as the attachment site for spindle fibers.

What is the significance of the mitotic spindle breaking down during telophase? It marks the end of chromosome movement and prepares the cell for cytokinesis.

What are the five phases of mitosis in the correct order? The five phases of mitosis are prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.

What key event occurs during prophase regarding the genetic material? During prophase, the loosely coiled chromatin condenses to form distinct chromosomes with sister chromatids joined at the centromere.