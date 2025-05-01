Phases of Mitosis quiz #11 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #11
What is the role of the mitotic spindle during chromosome segregation?
The spindle separates sister chromatids and moves them to opposite poles.What is the importance of the nuclear envelope reforming at each pole during telophase?
It encloses the genetic material, creating two distinct nuclei.What is the function of the centromere during metaphase?
It holds sister chromatids together and serves as the attachment site for spindle fibers.What is the significance of the mitotic spindle breaking down during telophase?
It marks the end of chromosome movement and prepares the cell for cytokinesis.What are the five phases of mitosis in the correct order?
The five phases of mitosis are prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.What key event occurs during prophase regarding the genetic material?
During prophase, the loosely coiled chromatin condenses to form distinct chromosomes with sister chromatids joined at the centromere.What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase, and why is this important?
The nuclear envelope breaks down during prometaphase, exposing chromosomes to the cytoplasm and allowing the mitotic spindle to attach to kinetochores.How are chromosomes arranged during metaphase, and what structure is responsible for this alignment?
During metaphase, chromosomes align in a single file row at the metaphase plate, and the mitotic spindle is responsible for this alignment.What major event characterizes anaphase in mitosis?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart toward opposite poles of the cell by the shortening of spindle fibers.What are two key changes that occur during telophase to conclude mitosis?
During telophase, the nuclear envelope reforms around each set of chromosomes and the mitotic spindle breaks down, resulting in two distinct nuclei.