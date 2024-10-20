Phases of Mitosis quiz #2 Flashcards

The five phases of mitosis are prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
Which of the following does not occur during mitosis? A) Chromatin condensation B) Chromosome alignment C) Cytokinesis D) Nuclear envelope breakdown
C) Cytokinesis
In which phase are chromatids pulled apart?
Chromatids are pulled apart during anaphase.
Which of these phases includes all of the stages of mitosis but no other events? A) Interphase B) Mitosis C) Cytokinesis D) Meiosis
B) Mitosis
What is the end result of mitosis?
The end result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
What happens during telophase?
During telophase, the nuclear envelope reforms, chromosomes begin to unwind into chromatin, and two nuclei are formed.
During which phase of mitosis does the nuclear membrane break down?
The nuclear membrane breaks down during prometaphase.
What are the four stages of mitosis?
The four stages of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
When during the cell cycle are chromosomes visible?
Chromosomes are visible during mitosis, specifically starting in prophase.
Separation of the sister chromatids is a characteristic of which stage of mitosis?
Separation of sister chromatids occurs during anaphase.
What is the result of mitosis?
The result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
What happens during anaphase?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.
What is the phase where chromatin condenses to form chromosomes?
Chromatin condenses to form chromosomes during prophase.
During which phase of mitosis are sister chromatids pulled by motor proteins to the cell's equator?
Sister chromatids are pulled to the cell's equator during metaphase.
During which of the following processes do sister chromatids separate from each other? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
C) Anaphase
During which phase of mitosis do sister chromatids separate?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.
During which phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up along the middle of the dividing cell?
Chromosomes line up along the middle of the cell during metaphase.
What structure is responsible for moving the chromosomes during mitosis?
The mitotic spindle is responsible for moving the chromosomes during mitosis.
Which statement about mitosis and cytokinesis is true? A) Mitosis results in four daughter cells B) Cytokinesis occurs before mitosis C) Mitosis divides the nucleus D) Cytokinesis divides the nucleus
C) Mitosis divides the nucleus
What is the correct order of mitosis?
The correct order of mitosis is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
During which phase of mitosis do sister chromatids line up at the center of the cell?
Sister chromatids line up at the center of the cell during metaphase.
When do sister chromatids separate?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.
During which phase of mitosis do sister chromatids separate from each other?
Sister chromatids separate from each other during anaphase.
During which phase of mitosis do the sister chromatids move apart?
Sister chromatids move apart during anaphase.
Which process produces two genetically identical somatic cells?
Mitosis produces two genetically identical somatic cells.
Which event or events occur during anaphase?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.
Which of the following does not occur during the mitosis phase of the cell cycle? A) Chromosome condensation B) Nuclear envelope breakdown C) Cytokinesis D) Chromosome alignment
C) Cytokinesis
During which phase of mitosis are the spindle fibers formed around the sister chromatids?
Spindle fibers form around sister chromatids during prometaphase.
In which process are the chromosomes separated into chromatids?
Chromosomes are separated into chromatids during anaphase.
Which of the following phases is the first step in mitosis? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
A) Prophase
What occurs during anaphase?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.
How many daughter cells are in each daughter cell at the end of mitosis?
There are two daughter cells at the end of mitosis.
Which is the first stage of mitosis?
The first stage of mitosis is prophase.
What phase of mitosis involves the chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell?
Metaphase involves the chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell.
Which of the following represents the phases of mitosis in their proper sequence? A) Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase B) Prophase, Prometaphase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase C) Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase, Prophase D) Anaphase, Telophase, Prophase, Metaphase
B) Prophase, Prometaphase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase
Which of the following is the correct order of events in mitosis?
The correct order of events in mitosis is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
Which of the following events does not occur during prophase of mitosis? A) Chromatin condensation B) Nuclear envelope breakdown C) Spindle formation D) Chromosome alignment
D) Chromosome alignment
Which is the result of mitosis?
The result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
Why is mitosis important to organisms? Check all that apply. A) Growth B) Repair C) Reproduction D) Genetic variation
A) Growth, B) Repair
Which of the following is the first stage of mitosis?