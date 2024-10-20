Phases of Mitosis quiz #3 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #3
Which of the following is the first step in mitosis?
The first step in mitosis is prophase.During what part of the cell cycle is the DNA in a cell condensed into chromosomes?
DNA is condensed into chromosomes during prophase of mitosis.During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up at the center of the cell?
Chromosomes line up at the center of the cell during metaphase.What are the four phases of mitosis in the correct order?
The four phases of mitosis in the correct order are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.Which are the four stages of mitosis?
The four stages of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.In which process does DNA condense into chromosomes?
DNA condenses into chromosomes during prophase of mitosis.How many daughter cells are produced at the end of mitosis?
Two daughter cells are produced at the end of mitosis.During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes form?
Chromosomes form during prophase.What happens at the very end of mitosis?
At the end of mitosis, two genetically identical nuclei are formed.Where do chromosomes line up during metaphase?
Chromosomes line up at the metaphase plate during metaphase.Which is the first stage and longest stage of mitosis?
Prophase is the first and longest stage of mitosis.What happens at the end of mitosis?
At the end of mitosis, two genetically identical nuclei are formed.How many cells are present at the end of mitosis?
Two cells are present at the end of mitosis.How many single chromosomes are in each of the new cells in telophase?
Each new cell in telophase has the same number of chromosomes as the original cell, typically diploid.How many daughter cells are produced in mitosis?
Two daughter cells are produced in mitosis.How many cells are made during mitosis?
Two cells are made during mitosis.Which of these phases encompasses all of the stages of mitosis?
Mitosis encompasses all the stages: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.Which step of mitosis involves the chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell?
Metaphase involves the chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell.During which stage of mitosis are the chromatids pulled apart?
Chromatids are pulled apart during anaphase.Which of the following is similar to mitosis? A) Meiosis B) Cytokinesis C) Binary fission D) Apoptosis
C) Binary fissionDuring which phase of mitosis are chromosomes moving to the opposite ends of the cell?
Chromosomes move to opposite ends of the cell during anaphase.Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell single file during which phase?
Chromosomes line up single file during metaphase.When do the sister chromatids separate?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.During which phase of mitosis do spindle fibers first attach to kinetochores?
Spindle fibers first attach to kinetochores during prometaphase.Chromosomes line up at the cell equator during which stages of cell division?
Chromosomes line up at the cell equator during metaphase.What stage of mitosis does the sister chromatids get pulled apart?
Sister chromatids get pulled apart during anaphase.Chromatids are separated from each other during which of the following processes? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
C) AnaphaseWhich of the following is not a phase of mitosis? A) Prophase B) Interphase C) Metaphase D) Telophase
B) InterphaseHow are chromosomes separated during anaphase?
Chromosomes are separated by the shortening of spindle fibers during anaphase.When do chromosomes appear in chromatid pairs?
Chromosomes appear in chromatid pairs during prophase.During which phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.What is the role of the spindle during mitosis?
The spindle helps to separate chromosomes by attaching to kinetochores and pulling chromatids apart.Which phase of mitosis is the last phase that chromatids are together?
The last phase that chromatids are together is metaphase.During what stage of mitosis are the chromosomes condensing & the cell membrane still visible?
During prophase, chromosomes condense and the nuclear envelope is still visible.What are the four phases of mitosis in order?
The four phases of mitosis in order are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.During which phase of mitosis do the nuclear envelope and nucleoli disappear?
The nuclear envelope and nucleoli disappear during prometaphase.Which phase occurs directly after metaphase?
Anaphase occurs directly after metaphase.At what phase of mitosis do the replicated chromosomes (sister chromatids) separate?
Replicated chromosomes separate during anaphase.During which of the following phases does chromatin condense and become chromosomes? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
A) ProphaseWhat happens in anaphase?
In anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.