Phases of Mitosis quiz #3 Flashcards

Phases of Mitosis quiz #3
  • Which of the following is the first step in mitosis?
    The first step in mitosis is prophase.
  • During what part of the cell cycle is the DNA in a cell condensed into chromosomes?
    DNA is condensed into chromosomes during prophase of mitosis.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up at the center of the cell?
    Chromosomes line up at the center of the cell during metaphase.
  • What are the four phases of mitosis in the correct order?
    The four phases of mitosis in the correct order are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • Which are the four stages of mitosis?
    The four stages of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • In which process does DNA condense into chromosomes?
    DNA condenses into chromosomes during prophase of mitosis.
  • How many daughter cells are produced at the end of mitosis?
    Two daughter cells are produced at the end of mitosis.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes form?
    Chromosomes form during prophase.
  • What happens at the very end of mitosis?
    At the end of mitosis, two genetically identical nuclei are formed.
  • Where do chromosomes line up during metaphase?
    Chromosomes line up at the metaphase plate during metaphase.
  • Which is the first stage and longest stage of mitosis?
    Prophase is the first and longest stage of mitosis.
  • What happens at the end of mitosis?
    At the end of mitosis, two genetically identical nuclei are formed.
  • How many cells are present at the end of mitosis?
    Two cells are present at the end of mitosis.
  • How many single chromosomes are in each of the new cells in telophase?
    Each new cell in telophase has the same number of chromosomes as the original cell, typically diploid.
  • How many daughter cells are produced in mitosis?
    Two daughter cells are produced in mitosis.
  • How many cells are made during mitosis?
    Two cells are made during mitosis.
  • Which of these phases encompasses all of the stages of mitosis?
    Mitosis encompasses all the stages: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • Which step of mitosis involves the chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell?
    Metaphase involves the chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell.
  • During which stage of mitosis are the chromatids pulled apart?
    Chromatids are pulled apart during anaphase.
  • Which of the following is similar to mitosis? A) Meiosis B) Cytokinesis C) Binary fission D) Apoptosis
    C) Binary fission
  • During which phase of mitosis are chromosomes moving to the opposite ends of the cell?
    Chromosomes move to opposite ends of the cell during anaphase.
  • Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell single file during which phase?
    Chromosomes line up single file during metaphase.
  • When do the sister chromatids separate?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.
  • During which phase of mitosis do spindle fibers first attach to kinetochores?
    Spindle fibers first attach to kinetochores during prometaphase.
  • Chromosomes line up at the cell equator during which stages of cell division?
    Chromosomes line up at the cell equator during metaphase.
  • What stage of mitosis does the sister chromatids get pulled apart?
    Sister chromatids get pulled apart during anaphase.
  • Chromatids are separated from each other during which of the following processes? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
    C) Anaphase
  • Which of the following is not a phase of mitosis? A) Prophase B) Interphase C) Metaphase D) Telophase
    B) Interphase
  • How are chromosomes separated during anaphase?
    Chromosomes are separated by the shortening of spindle fibers during anaphase.
  • When do chromosomes appear in chromatid pairs?
    Chromosomes appear in chromatid pairs during prophase.
  • During which phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
    Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.
  • What is the role of the spindle during mitosis?
    The spindle helps to separate chromosomes by attaching to kinetochores and pulling chromatids apart.
  • Which phase of mitosis is the last phase that chromatids are together?
    The last phase that chromatids are together is metaphase.
  • During what stage of mitosis are the chromosomes condensing & the cell membrane still visible?
    During prophase, chromosomes condense and the nuclear envelope is still visible.
  • What are the four phases of mitosis in order?
    The four phases of mitosis in order are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • During which phase of mitosis do the nuclear envelope and nucleoli disappear?
    The nuclear envelope and nucleoli disappear during prometaphase.
  • Which phase occurs directly after metaphase?
    Anaphase occurs directly after metaphase.
  • At what phase of mitosis do the replicated chromosomes (sister chromatids) separate?
    Replicated chromosomes separate during anaphase.
  • During which of the following phases does chromatin condense and become chromosomes? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
    A) Prophase
  • What happens in anaphase?
    In anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.