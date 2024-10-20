Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Phases of Mitosis quiz #4 Flashcards

Phases of Mitosis quiz #4
1/40
  • What types of cells do not undergo mitosis?
    Gametes do not undergo mitosis; they are produced by meiosis.
  • During which phase of mitosis are chromatids pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell?
    Chromatids are pulled apart during anaphase.
  • What pulls the chromosomes apart in anaphase?
    Spindle fibers pull the chromosomes apart in anaphase.
  • What happens during each of the four phases of mitosis?
    Prophase: Chromatin condenses into chromosomes; Prometaphase: Nuclear envelope breaks down; Metaphase: Chromosomes align at the metaphase plate; Anaphase: Sister chromatids separate; Telophase: Nuclear envelope reforms.
  • During what stage of mitosis are the chromosomes lined up in the middle of the cell?
    Chromosomes are lined up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.
  • In what stage do you see two identical daughter cells?
    Two identical daughter cells are seen after cytokinesis, following telophase.
  • How many daughter cells are produced during mitosis?
    Two daughter cells are produced during mitosis.
  • What are the steps of mitosis?
    The steps of mitosis are prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • Which of the following are incapable of undergoing mitosis? A) Somatic cells B) Gametes C) Skin cells D) Muscle cells
    B) Gametes
  • During which phase are sister chromatids separated?
    Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase.
  • During which phase of mitosis are chromatids separated?
    Chromatids are separated during anaphase.
  • Which of the following occurs during anaphase? A) Chromosomes condense B) Chromosomes align C) Sister chromatids separate D) Nuclear envelope reforms
    C) Sister chromatids separate
  • During what stage are sister chromatids separated and moved to opposite ends of the cell?
    Sister chromatids are separated and moved to opposite ends of the cell during anaphase.
  • In animal cell mitosis, what is the role of the spindle fibers?
    In animal cell mitosis, spindle fibers attach to kinetochores and help separate sister chromatids.
  • What type of cells do not undergo mitosis?
    Gametes do not undergo mitosis; they are produced by meiosis.
  • What is the outcome of mitosis?
    The outcome of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • During what phase of the cell cycle does mitosis and cytokinesis occur?
    Mitosis and cytokinesis occur during the M phase of the cell cycle.
  • Which stage of mitosis is represented by the illustration?
    The illustration represents metaphase, where chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.
  • In which of these stages is mitosis most important? A) Growth B) Repair C) Reproduction D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • How many chromatids are present in the top row of the diagram?
    The number of chromatids present depends on the specific phase of mitosis depicted.
  • How many cells are present at the beginning of mitosis?
    One cell is present at the beginning of mitosis.
  • If mitosis makes somatic cells, what is the result?
    The result is two genetically identical diploid somatic cells.
  • During which phase of mitosis does the nuclear envelope re-form?
    The nuclear envelope re-forms during telophase.
  • Which of the following accurately describes what occurs during anaphase?
    During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.
  • During what stage of mitosis are the chromosomes pulled to opposite sides of the cell?
    Chromosomes are pulled to opposite sides of the cell during anaphase.
  • What specifically separates during anaphase of mitosis?
    Sister chromatids specifically separate during anaphase of mitosis.
  • During which phase of mitosis do spindle fibers attach to the chromosomes at the centromere?
    Spindle fibers attach to chromosomes at the centromere during prometaphase.
  • During which phase do sister chromatids separate?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.
  • When a chromosome splits into two sister chromatids, what phase is occurring?
    The splitting of a chromosome into two sister chromatids occurs during anaphase.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
    Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.
  • During which phase of mitosis do the chromosomes separate?
    Chromosomes separate during anaphase.
  • During which stage of mitosis are chromosomes lined up in the center of the cell?
    Chromosomes are lined up in the center of the cell during metaphase.
  • During which phase of the cell cycle does the mitotic spindle form?
    The mitotic spindle forms during prophase of mitosis.
  • Which of the following is a phase of mitosis? A) Interphase B) Cytokinesis C) Prophase D) S phase
    C) Prophase
  • Which phase of the cell cycle does the parent cell divide into two daughter cells?
    The parent cell divides into two daughter cells during the M phase, specifically during cytokinesis.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of mitosis? A) Genetic variation B) Chromosome alignment C) Nuclear division D) Chromatin condensation
    A) Genetic variation
  • Which of the following occurs during the mitosis stage of the cell cycle?
    During mitosis, the nucleus divides and sister chromatids separate.
  • In what stage does DNA condense into chromosomes?
    DNA condenses into chromosomes during prophase.
  • What is the correct sequence for plant cell mitosis?
    The correct sequence for plant cell mitosis is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • What major events occur during anaphase of mitosis?
    During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.