Phases of Mitosis quiz #4 Flashcards

Phases of Mitosis quiz #4
What types of cells do not undergo mitosis?
Chromatids are pulled apart during anaphase.What pulls the chromosomes apart in anaphase?
Spindle fibers pull the chromosomes apart in anaphase.What happens during each of the four phases of mitosis?
Prophase: Chromatin condenses into chromosomes; Prometaphase: Nuclear envelope breaks down; Metaphase: Chromosomes align at the metaphase plate; Anaphase: Sister chromatids separate; Telophase: Nuclear envelope reforms.During what stage of mitosis are the chromosomes lined up in the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes are lined up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.In what stage do you see two identical daughter cells?
Two identical daughter cells are seen after cytokinesis, following telophase.How many daughter cells are produced during mitosis?
Two daughter cells are produced during mitosis.What are the steps of mitosis?
The steps of mitosis are prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.Which of the following are incapable of undergoing mitosis? A) Somatic cells B) Gametes C) Skin cells D) Muscle cells
B) GametesDuring which phase are sister chromatids separated?
Sister chromatids are separated and moved to opposite ends of the cell during anaphase.In animal cell mitosis, what is the role of the spindle fibers?
The outcome of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.During what phase of the cell cycle does mitosis and cytokinesis occur?
Mitosis and cytokinesis occur during the M phase of the cell cycle.Which stage of mitosis is represented by the illustration?
The illustration represents metaphase, where chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.In which of these stages is mitosis most important? A) Growth B) Repair C) Reproduction D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveHow many chromatids are present in the top row of the diagram?
The number of chromatids present depends on the specific phase of mitosis depicted.How many cells are present at the beginning of mitosis?
One cell is present at the beginning of mitosis.If mitosis makes somatic cells, what is the result?
The result is two genetically identical diploid somatic cells.During which phase of mitosis does the nuclear envelope re-form?
The nuclear envelope re-forms during telophase.Which of the following accurately describes what occurs during anaphase?
Sister chromatids specifically separate during anaphase of mitosis.During which phase of mitosis do spindle fibers attach to the chromosomes at the centromere?
The splitting of a chromosome into two sister chromatids occurs during anaphase.During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes are lined up in the center of the cell during metaphase.During which phase of the cell cycle does the mitotic spindle form?
The mitotic spindle forms during prophase of mitosis.Which of the following is a phase of mitosis? A) Interphase B) Cytokinesis C) Prophase D) S phase
C) ProphaseWhich phase of the cell cycle does the parent cell divide into two daughter cells?
The parent cell divides into two daughter cells during the M phase, specifically during cytokinesis.Which of the following is not a characteristic of mitosis? A) Genetic variation B) Chromosome alignment C) Nuclear division D) Chromatin condensation
A) Genetic variationWhich of the following occurs during the mitosis stage of the cell cycle?
During mitosis, the nucleus divides and sister chromatids separate.In what stage does DNA condense into chromosomes?
DNA condenses into chromosomes during prophase.What is the correct sequence for plant cell mitosis?
The correct sequence for plant cell mitosis is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.What major events occur during anaphase of mitosis?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.