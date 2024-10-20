Phases of Mitosis quiz #5 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #5
Which phase of mitosis is this?
The phase depicted is metaphase, where chromosomes align at the metaphase plate.In what phase of mitosis are the chromosomes aligned along the equator of the cell?
Chromosomes are aligned along the equator of the cell during metaphase.Which of the following phase(s) separates sister chromatids into daughter chromosomes? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
C) AnaphaseDuring which phase of mitosis do the sister chromatids separate?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.In what phase of mitosis are chromosomes moving toward opposite sides of the cell?
Chromosomes move toward opposite sides of the cell during anaphase.How many daughter cells result from mitosis?
Two daughter cells result from mitosis.What occurs in anaphase?
In anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.In mitosis, what is the role of spindle fibers?
In mitosis, spindle fibers attach to kinetochores and help separate sister chromatids.What occurs during mitosis?
During mitosis, the nucleus divides, and sister chromatids are separated into two identical nuclei.How many chromosomes should be in each of these diploid cells after mitosis?
Each diploid cell should have the same number of chromosomes as the original cell, typically diploid.What is the role of spindle fibers in mitosis?
Spindle fibers help separate sister chromatids by attaching to kinetochores and pulling them apart.Chromatids are held together by which of the following? A) Centromere B) Centrosome C) Spindle fibers D) Nuclear envelope
A) CentromereHow many chromosomes will be found in each of the two new cells formed through mitosis?
Each new cell will have the same number of chromosomes as the original cell, typically diploid.How many cells does mitosis produce?
Mitosis produces two cells.How many daughter cells are created from mitosis and cytokinesis?
Two daughter cells are created from mitosis and cytokinesis.Which event does not take place before the start of mitosis? A) DNA replication B) Chromatin condensation C) Nuclear envelope breakdown D) Cytokinesis
D) CytokinesisSister chromatids pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell during what phase of mitosis?
Sister chromatids are pulled apart during anaphase.During which phase of mitosis are chromatids pulled to opposite ends of the cell?
Chromatids are pulled to opposite ends of the cell during anaphase.Which is not a function of mitosis? A) Growth B) Repair C) Genetic variation D) Reproduction
C) Genetic variationDuring what phase do sister chromatids move apart?
Sister chromatids move apart during anaphase.Which of these statements correctly describes the results of mitosis?
Mitosis results in two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.Mitosis maintains complex organisms by which of the following processes? A) Growth B) Repair C) Reproduction D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following is the key event in anaphase?
The key event in anaphase is the separation of sister chromatids.During which phase of mitosis do centromeres of replicated chromosomes separate?
Centromeres of replicated chromosomes separate during anaphase.What phase of mitosis do the sister chromatids pull apart?
Sister chromatids pull apart during anaphase.During which phase of mitosis are cells moving to the opposite ends of the cell?
Cells move to opposite ends during anaphase.Which of the following is the correct order for the four main stages of mitosis?
The correct order is prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.In mitosis, what is the defining event of anaphase?
The defining event of anaphase is the separation of sister chromatids.Anaphase begins as soon as what happens?
Anaphase begins as soon as sister chromatids start to separate.Which of the following is a function of mitosis in humans? A) Growth B) Repair C) Reproduction D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich step of mitosis involves the condensing of DNA into chromosomes?
The condensing of DNA into chromosomes occurs during prophase.In which phase of mitosis do you see the spindle fibers forming?
Spindle fibers begin forming during prophase.Sister chromatids are present during which phase of the cell cycle?
Sister chromatids are present during prophase and metaphase.During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes condense?
Chromosomes condense during prophase.Chromosomes move to the middle of the spindle during what phase?
Chromosomes move to the middle of the spindle during metaphase.How many daughter cells are created at the end of mitosis?
Two daughter cells are created at the end of mitosis.During which stage of cell division are all the chromosomes lined up in the center of the cell?
All chromosomes are lined up in the center during metaphase.Which of the following is a stage of mitosis? Select all that apply. A) Prophase B) Interphase C) Metaphase D) Cytokinesis
A) Prophase, C) MetaphaseDuring which phase of mitosis does the nuclear membrane break down?
The nuclear membrane breaks down during prometaphase.How many daughter cells does mitosis produce?
Mitosis produces two daughter cells.