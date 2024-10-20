Phases of Mitosis quiz #6 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #6
What happens to the chromosomes during metaphase?
During metaphase, chromosomes align at the metaphase plate in the center of the cell.What is the next phase of mitosis after metaphase?
The next phase after metaphase is anaphase.How many cells are created in mitosis?
Two cells are created in mitosis.What is the outcome of mitosis and cytokinesis?
The outcome is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.What are chromatids?
Chromatids are the two identical halves of a replicated chromosome, held together by a centromere.Which of the following occurs during mitosis? A) DNA replication B) Chromosome alignment C) Cytokinesis D) Genetic variation
B) Chromosome alignmentThe chromosomes condense and become visible under a light microscope during what phase of mitosis?
Chromosomes condense and become visible during prophase.What stage of mitosis is essentially the reverse of prophase?
Telophase is essentially the reverse of prophase.In which phase do sister chromatids separate?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.During which phase of mitosis are sister chromatids separated and pulled to opposite poles?
Sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles during anaphase.Which phase separates the chromatids?
Anaphase separates the chromatids.What is the end result of mitosis and cytokinesis?
The end result is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.What process of the M phase divides the genetic material of a cell?
Mitosis divides the genetic material of a cell during the M phase.What are the four steps of mitosis?
The four steps of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.What stage of mitosis do the sister chromatids get pulled apart?
Sister chromatids get pulled apart during anaphase.What are the stages of mitosis in the correct order?
The stages of mitosis in the correct order are prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.Which of the following happen during mitosis? A) Chromatin condensation B) DNA replication C) Cytokinesis D) Genetic variation
A) Chromatin condensationIn which phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up and become attached to spindle fibers?
Chromosomes line up and become attached to spindle fibers during metaphase.What is the correct order of the stages of mitosis?
The correct order is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.Which stage are there sister chromatids lined up down the middle of the cell?
Sister chromatids are lined up down the middle of the cell during metaphase.In which phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.In what phase of mitosis are chromosomes first visible?
Chromosomes are first visible during prophase.In which phase of mitosis do the sister chromatids become daughter chromosomes?
Sister chromatids become daughter chromosomes during anaphase.Which of the following events do not occur in prophase of mitosis? A) Chromatin condensation B) Nuclear envelope breakdown C) Chromosome alignment D) Spindle formation
C) Chromosome alignmentWhich of the following is a stage of mitosis? A) Interphase B) Cytokinesis C) Prophase D) S phase
C) ProphaseIn what stage of the cell cycle do chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.A student is labeling a diagram of mitosis. Which description should the student label as metaphase?
The student should label the phase where chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate in the center of the cell.How many daughter cells are produced by mitosis?
Two daughter cells are produced by mitosis.Chromosomes move to the middle of the cell during what phase?
Chromosomes move to the middle of the cell during metaphase.What happens in each stage of mitosis?
Prophase: Chromatin condenses into chromosomes; Prometaphase: Nuclear envelope breaks down; Metaphase: Chromosomes align at the metaphase plate; Anaphase: Sister chromatids separate; Telophase: Nuclear envelope reforms.How many stages of mitosis are there?
There are five stages of mitosis: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.Which step are the chromosomes split apart and move away from the middle?
Chromosomes are split apart and move away from the middle during anaphase.When does a chromosome go from one chromatid to two sister chromatids?
A chromosome goes from one chromatid to two sister chromatids during DNA replication in interphase, before mitosis begins.In which phase of mitosis does the number of chromosomes in a cell double?
The number of chromosomes does not double during mitosis; it remains constant, but sister chromatids separate during anaphase.How many cells are produced during mitosis?
Two cells are produced during mitosis.Which cell is going from metaphase into anaphase?
The cell where chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate and beginning to separate is transitioning from metaphase into anaphase.How many chromosomes will be found in each cell at the end of anaphase?
Each cell will have the same number of chromosomes as the original cell, typically diploid.Which phase of mitosis is shown?
The phase shown is metaphase, where chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.How do chromosomes move inside a cell during cell division?
Chromosomes move inside a cell during cell division by the action of spindle fibers attaching to kinetochores and pulling chromatids apart.What is the correct order of events in mitosis?
The correct order of events in mitosis is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.