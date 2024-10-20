Skip to main content
Phases of Mitosis quiz #7 Flashcards

Phases of Mitosis quiz #7
1/40
  • What structure holds the two sister chromatids together as they prepare for cell division?
    The centromere holds the two sister chromatids together.
  • During which of the following are sister chromatids separated from one another? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
    C) Anaphase
  • In which process is chromatids separated from each other?
    Chromatids are separated from each other during anaphase of mitosis.
  • Which of the following is not a function of mitosis? A) Growth B) Repair C) Genetic variation D) Reproduction
    C) Genetic variation
  • Which stage represents the events taking place during anaphase of mitosis?
    Anaphase is represented by the separation of sister chromatids moving to opposite ends of the cell.
  • Which of the following phases results in separation of sister chromatids into daughter chromosomes? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
    C) Anaphase
  • A cell in metaphase has 8 chromosomes. How many chromatids does it have?
    A cell in metaphase with 8 chromosomes has 16 chromatids.
  • In mitosis, how many sister chromatids can exist for a chromosome during mitosis?
    During mitosis, each chromosome can have two sister chromatids.
  • Which phase is where the chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
    Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.
  • In which stage do the chromatids get separated and move toward opposite ends of the cell?
    Chromatids get separated and move toward opposite ends of the cell during anaphase.
  • What happens to the chromatids during metaphase?
    During metaphase, chromatids are aligned at the metaphase plate in the center of the cell.
  • Which of the following best describes the relationship between a chromosome and sister chromatids?
    A chromosome consists of two sister chromatids held together by a centromere.
  • During what phase do individual chromatids separate?
    Individual chromatids separate during anaphase.
  • What is the purpose of mitosis? Select 2 answer choices. A) Growth B) Repair C) Genetic variation D) Reproduction
    A) Growth, B) Repair
  • What happens to sister chromatids during anaphase?
    During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.
  • Which phase of mitosis is when the chromosomes are pulled apart?
    Chromosomes are pulled apart during anaphase.
  • Which cell is in the phase of mitosis that the student is searching for?
    The cell in metaphase is the one where chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.
  • Which sequence of stages in mitosis is correct?
    The correct sequence is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • Chromosomes first become visible during which phase of mitosis?
    Chromosomes first become visible during prophase.
  • Which is the correct order of the phases of mitosis?
    The correct order is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • In which phase of mitosis do the sister chromatids separate?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.
  • In what part of mitosis do the chromosomes get pulled to opposite sides of the cell?
    Chromosomes get pulled to opposite sides of the cell during anaphase.
  • What structure is formed by two sister chromatids being held together by a centromere?
    A chromosome is formed by two sister chromatids held together by a centromere.
  • What structures are spindle fibers attached to that help pull the paired chromosomes apart?
    Spindle fibers attach to kinetochores on the centromeres to pull paired chromosomes apart.
  • When do sister chromatids separate from each other?
    Sister chromatids separate from each other during anaphase.
  • What phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
    Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.
  • In what phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up along the middle of the cell?
    Chromosomes line up along the middle of the cell during metaphase.
  • At which phase of mitosis do the sister chromatids become daughter chromosomes?
    Sister chromatids become daughter chromosomes during anaphase.
  • Which stage of mitosis involves chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell?
    Metaphase involves chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell.
  • When during the cell cycle are chromosomes visible under a microscope?
    Chromosomes are visible under a microscope during mitosis, starting in prophase.
  • How many chromosomes were present before mitosis?
    The number of chromosomes present before mitosis is the same as after, typically diploid.
  • If a parent cell has 46 chromosomes, how many would each daughter cell have after mitosis?
    Each daughter cell would have 46 chromosomes after mitosis.
  • What is one reason mitosis is important?
    Mitosis is important for growth and repair in multicellular organisms.
  • What structure(s) allows chromosomes to separate and move during mitosis?
    Spindle fibers allow chromosomes to separate and move during mitosis.
  • What are the products of mitosis?
    The products of mitosis are two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • What is the outcome from mitosis?
    The outcome from mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • What is the defining event of anaphase?
    The defining event of anaphase is the separation of sister chromatids.
  • During which stage of mitosis do the centromeres split?
    Centromeres split during anaphase.
  • In which stage of mitosis do the chromosomes line up in the center of the cell?
    Chromosomes line up in the center of the cell during metaphase.
  • How many daughter cells arise from mitosis?
    Two daughter cells arise from mitosis.