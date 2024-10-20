Phases of Mitosis quiz #7 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #7
What structure holds the two sister chromatids together as they prepare for cell division?
The centromere holds the two sister chromatids together.During which of the following are sister chromatids separated from one another? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
C) AnaphaseIn which process is chromatids separated from each other?
Chromatids are separated from each other during anaphase of mitosis.Which of the following is not a function of mitosis? A) Growth B) Repair C) Genetic variation D) Reproduction
C) Genetic variationWhich stage represents the events taking place during anaphase of mitosis?
Anaphase is represented by the separation of sister chromatids moving to opposite ends of the cell.Which of the following phases results in separation of sister chromatids into daughter chromosomes? A) Prophase B) Metaphase C) Anaphase D) Telophase
C) AnaphaseA cell in metaphase has 8 chromosomes. How many chromatids does it have?
A cell in metaphase with 8 chromosomes has 16 chromatids.In mitosis, how many sister chromatids can exist for a chromosome during mitosis?
During mitosis, each chromosome can have two sister chromatids.Which phase is where the chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.In which stage do the chromatids get separated and move toward opposite ends of the cell?
Chromatids get separated and move toward opposite ends of the cell during anaphase.What happens to the chromatids during metaphase?
During metaphase, chromatids are aligned at the metaphase plate in the center of the cell.Which of the following best describes the relationship between a chromosome and sister chromatids?
A chromosome consists of two sister chromatids held together by a centromere.During what phase do individual chromatids separate?
Individual chromatids separate during anaphase.What is the purpose of mitosis? Select 2 answer choices. A) Growth B) Repair C) Genetic variation D) Reproduction
A) Growth, B) RepairWhat happens to sister chromatids during anaphase?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.Which phase of mitosis is when the chromosomes are pulled apart?
Chromosomes are pulled apart during anaphase.Which cell is in the phase of mitosis that the student is searching for?
The cell in metaphase is the one where chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.Which sequence of stages in mitosis is correct?
The correct sequence is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.Chromosomes first become visible during which phase of mitosis?
Chromosomes first become visible during prophase.Which is the correct order of the phases of mitosis?
The correct order is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.In which phase of mitosis do the sister chromatids separate?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.In what part of mitosis do the chromosomes get pulled to opposite sides of the cell?
Chromosomes get pulled to opposite sides of the cell during anaphase.What structure is formed by two sister chromatids being held together by a centromere?
A chromosome is formed by two sister chromatids held together by a centromere.What structures are spindle fibers attached to that help pull the paired chromosomes apart?
Spindle fibers attach to kinetochores on the centromeres to pull paired chromosomes apart.When do sister chromatids separate from each other?
Sister chromatids separate from each other during anaphase.What phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.In what phase of mitosis do the chromosomes line up along the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes line up along the middle of the cell during metaphase.At which phase of mitosis do the sister chromatids become daughter chromosomes?
Sister chromatids become daughter chromosomes during anaphase.Which stage of mitosis involves chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell?
Metaphase involves chromosomes lining up in the center of the cell.When during the cell cycle are chromosomes visible under a microscope?
Chromosomes are visible under a microscope during mitosis, starting in prophase.How many chromosomes were present before mitosis?
The number of chromosomes present before mitosis is the same as after, typically diploid.If a parent cell has 46 chromosomes, how many would each daughter cell have after mitosis?
Each daughter cell would have 46 chromosomes after mitosis.What is one reason mitosis is important?
Mitosis is important for growth and repair in multicellular organisms.What structure(s) allows chromosomes to separate and move during mitosis?
Spindle fibers allow chromosomes to separate and move during mitosis.What are the products of mitosis?
The products of mitosis are two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.What is the outcome from mitosis?
The outcome from mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.What is the defining event of anaphase?
The defining event of anaphase is the separation of sister chromatids.During which stage of mitosis do the centromeres split?
Centromeres split during anaphase.In which stage of mitosis do the chromosomes line up in the center of the cell?
Chromosomes line up in the center of the cell during metaphase.How many daughter cells arise from mitosis?
Two daughter cells arise from mitosis.