Phases of Mitosis quiz #8 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #8
You can tap to flip the card.
After this cell undergoes mitosis, what is the result?
After mitosis, the result is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.What phase of mitosis occurs prior to telophase?
Anaphase occurs prior to telophase.During which phase do the chromosomes align in the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes align in the middle of the cell during metaphase.What holds sister chromatids together?
Sister chromatids are held together by a centromere.How many daughter cells are produced from mitosis?
Two daughter cells are produced from mitosis.Mitosis produces cells with haploid or diploid number of chromosomes?
Mitosis produces cells with a diploid number of chromosomes.When you see sister chromatids of each chromosome, you know what has happened?
You know DNA replication has occurred, resulting in sister chromatids.How many steps are there in mitosis? How many steps are there in meiosis?
There are five steps in mitosis and ten steps in meiosis.When a cell divides by mitosis, what is the result?
The result is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.