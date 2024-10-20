Skip to main content
Phases of Mitosis quiz #8 Flashcards

Phases of Mitosis quiz #8
  • After this cell undergoes mitosis, what is the result?
    After mitosis, the result is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • What phase of mitosis occurs prior to telophase?
    Anaphase occurs prior to telophase.
  • During which phase do the chromosomes align in the middle of the cell?
    Chromosomes align in the middle of the cell during metaphase.
  • What holds sister chromatids together?
    Sister chromatids are held together by a centromere.
  • How many daughter cells are produced from mitosis?
    Two daughter cells are produced from mitosis.
  • Mitosis produces cells with haploid or diploid number of chromosomes?
    Mitosis produces cells with a diploid number of chromosomes.
  • When you see sister chromatids of each chromosome, you know what has happened?
    You know DNA replication has occurred, resulting in sister chromatids.
  • How many steps are there in mitosis? How many steps are there in meiosis?
    There are five steps in mitosis and ten steps in meiosis.
