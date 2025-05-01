Phases of Mitosis quiz #9 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #9
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How many phases are there in mitosis, and what are their names in order?
There are five phases in mitosis: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase?
During prometaphase, the nuclear envelope breaks down, exposing chromosomes to the cytoplasm and allowing spindle fibers to attach to kinetochores.What key event characterizes anaphase in mitosis?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart toward opposite poles of the cell by the shortening of spindle fibers.How does mitosis ensure genetic consistency between daughter cells?
Mitosis produces two genetically identical diploid cells by equally dividing replicated chromosomes between them.What is the difference between a centromere and a centrosome?
The centromere is the region on a chromosome where sister chromatids are joined, while the centrosome is the organelle that organizes the mitotic spindle.What happens to the nucleolus during prophase?
The nucleolus disappears during prophase, halting ribosome synthesis.How can you remember the order of mitosis phases?
You can remember the order as prophase, prometaphase, metaphase (middle), anaphase (apart), and telophase (tail end).What is the result of mitosis in terms of chromosome number and genetic content?
Mitosis results in two diploid cells, each with the same chromosome number and genetic content as the original cell.What happens to the mitotic spindle during telophase?
The mitotic spindle breaks down and disappears during telophase.What is the role of microtubules in mitosis?
Microtubules form the mitotic spindle, which moves and separates chromosomes during mitosis.What is the function of the mitotic spindle?
The mitotic spindle separates sister chromatids and moves them to opposite poles of the cell.What is the significance of sister chromatid separation during anaphase?
Sister chromatid separation ensures each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.What is the difference between mitosis and meiosis in terms of genetic outcome?
Mitosis produces genetically identical diploid cells, while meiosis produces genetically diverse haploid cells.What is the role of the nucleolus in the cell, and what happens to it during mitosis?
The nucleolus is responsible for ribosome synthesis; it disappears during prophase and reforms during telophase.What is the main difference between prophase and telophase?
Prophase involves chromatin condensation and spindle formation, while telophase involves chromatin decondensation and spindle breakdown.What is the outcome if chromosomes do not align properly at the metaphase plate?
Improper alignment can lead to unequal chromosome distribution and genetic abnormalities in daughter cells.What is the significance of the nuclear envelope breaking down during prometaphase?
Breaking down the nuclear envelope allows spindle fibers to access and attach to chromosomes.What is the role of the mitotic spindle during anaphase?
The mitotic spindle shortens to pull sister chromatids apart and lengthens to stretch the cell.What happens to the chromosomes during telophase?
Chromosomes decondense back into chromatin during telophase.Why is prometaphase sometimes called late prophase?
Prometaphase is sometimes called late prophase because its events closely follow and overlap with those of prophase.What would happen if the nuclear envelope did not reform during telophase?
If the nuclear envelope did not reform, the genetic material would not be properly enclosed, disrupting cell function.How does the cell transition from metaphase to anaphase?
The cell transitions by separating sister chromatids at the centromere, allowing them to move to opposite poles.What is the significance of centrosome migration during prophase?
Centrosome migration establishes the poles of the cell and organizes the mitotic spindle for chromosome movement.What would be the consequence of spindle fibers failing to attach to kinetochores?
Failure to attach would prevent proper chromosome movement and segregation, leading to abnormal daughter cells.What is the difference between the events of prophase and prometaphase?
Prophase involves chromatin condensation and spindle formation; prometaphase involves nuclear envelope breakdown and spindle attachment to kinetochores.Why is it important for the mitotic spindle to be fully formed before metaphase?
A fully formed spindle is necessary to align chromosomes at the metaphase plate for accurate segregation.What is the role of microtubules during chromosome movement?
Microtubules attach to kinetochores and pull sister chromatids apart during anaphase.What is the importance of the centromere during chromosome segregation?
The centromere holds sister chromatids together and serves as the attachment site for spindle fibers, ensuring accurate segregation.What is the function of the kinetochore during mitosis?
The kinetochore is a protein complex at the centromere that attaches chromosomes to spindle fibers for movement.What is the main event that distinguishes anaphase from metaphase?
Anaphase is distinguished by the separation and movement of sister chromatids to opposite poles.What is the importance of chromosome condensation during prophase?
Condensation makes chromosomes more manageable for movement and segregation during mitosis.What is the relationship between mitosis and asexual reproduction?
Mitosis is a form of asexual reproduction in somatic cells, producing genetically identical offspring.What is the function of the centrosome during spindle formation?
The centrosome organizes microtubules to form the mitotic spindle.What is the significance of the nucleolus disappearing during prophase?
The disappearance of the nucleolus halts ribosome synthesis, allowing the cell to focus on division.What is the main difference between mitosis and cytokinesis?
Mitosis divides the nucleus, while cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm.What is the importance of the mitotic spindle breaking down after chromosome separation?
Spindle breakdown signals the end of chromosome movement and allows the cell to complete division.What is the role of the nuclear envelope during mitosis?
The nuclear envelope protects genetic material; it breaks down to allow chromosome movement and reforms to enclose DNA in daughter nuclei.What is the significance of the metaphase plate in ensuring genetic stability?
The metaphase plate ensures chromosomes are evenly divided, maintaining genetic stability in daughter cells.What is the function of the centromere during anaphase?
The centromere splits, allowing sister chromatids to be pulled apart to opposite poles.What is the importance of the cell cycle checkpoints during mitosis?
Checkpoints ensure each phase is completed correctly, preventing errors in chromosome segregation.