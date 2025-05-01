Phases of Mitosis quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many phases are there in mitosis, and what are their names in order? There are five phases in mitosis: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.

What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase? During prometaphase, the nuclear envelope breaks down, exposing chromosomes to the cytoplasm and allowing spindle fibers to attach to kinetochores.

What key event characterizes anaphase in mitosis? During anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart toward opposite poles of the cell by the shortening of spindle fibers.

How does mitosis ensure genetic consistency between daughter cells? Mitosis produces two genetically identical diploid cells by equally dividing replicated chromosomes between them.

What is the difference between a centromere and a centrosome? The centromere is the region on a chromosome where sister chromatids are joined, while the centrosome is the organelle that organizes the mitotic spindle.

What happens to the nucleolus during prophase? The nucleolus disappears during prophase, halting ribosome synthesis.