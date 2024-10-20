Phototropism quiz #2 Flashcards
Phototropism quiz #2
What do phototropism and geotropism enable plants to do?
Phototropism and geotropism enable plants to grow towards light and respond to gravity, respectively, optimizing their growth and survival.Why is phototropism beneficial to plants?
Phototropism is beneficial because it allows plants to maximize light absorption for photosynthesis, enhancing their energy production and growth.What is phototaxis?
Phototaxis is the movement of organisms towards or away from a light source, often seen in microorganisms like algae.Which of the following plant growth responses is primarily due to the action of auxins? A) Phototropism B) Geotropism C) Phototaxis D) Circadian rhythm
A) PhototropismWhy is phototropism important for plants?
Phototropism is important because it directs plant growth towards light, ensuring efficient photosynthesis and survival.How is phototropism beneficial to a plant?
Phototropism benefits a plant by directing its growth towards light sources, optimizing photosynthesis and energy acquisition.Which pigment is responsible for detecting the photoperiod of a plant?
Phytochromes are responsible for detecting the photoperiod, influencing flowering and other seasonal responses.What role do phytochromes play in plant growth?
Phytochromes detect light wavelengths and influence processes like flowering and circadian rhythms in plants.How do auxins contribute to phototropism?
Auxins facilitate asymmetric growth by concentrating on the shaded side of the plant, causing it to bend towards the light.What is the acid growth hypothesis related to auxins?
The acid growth hypothesis suggests that auxins promote cell elongation by increasing proton concentration in cell walls, allowing water to enter and expand cells.