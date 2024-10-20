Skip to main content
Phylogeny definitions Flashcards

Phylogeny definitions
  • Taxonomy

    The science of defining, categorizing, and classifying organisms based on shared characteristics and genetic relatedness.

  • Phylogeny

    The study of the evolutionary relationships among species, often depicted as a branching diagram called a phylogenetic tree, showing inferred connections based on genetic, morphological, or other data.

  • Genus

    A taxonomic rank grouping species that share common characteristics and are closely related, positioned above species and below family in the hierarchy.

  • Species

    A group of organisms capable of interbreeding and producing fertile offspring, sharing common characteristics and genetic heritage, and distinct from other groups in terms of reproductive isolation.

  • Domains

    Domains are the highest taxonomic rank, categorizing life into three broad groups based on cell type: Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya. They represent the most inclusive classification, encompassing all known organisms.

  • Kingdoms

    Kingdoms are major taxonomic groups within domains, categorizing organisms based on fundamental traits and evolutionary relationships, such as cell structure, metabolism, and genetic similarities.

  • Phylum

    A taxonomic rank below kingdom, grouping organisms based on major body plans and shared characteristics, reflecting evolutionary relationships.

  • Class

    A taxonomic rank grouping organisms that share a common ancestor and exhibit similar characteristics, positioned below phylum and above order in the hierarchy.

  • Order

    A taxonomic rank used to classify organisms, grouping families that share common characteristics and evolutionary traits, situated between class and family in the hierarchy.

  • Family

    A taxonomic rank grouping related organisms that share a common ancestor, situated between order and genus, used to classify organisms based on evolutionary relationships.

  • Cladistics

    A method of classifying organisms based on common ancestry and evolutionary relationships, using shared characteristics to form groups called clades.

  • Homology

    Similarity between organisms due to shared ancestry, indicating common evolutionary origins.

  • Analogy

    Similarity between organisms due to convergent evolution, not shared ancestry, often resulting from adaptation to similar environments.